Chambers Academy's Payton Allen seeks another state title run

Allen and the Chambers offense struggled to find consistency in the rematch with the Cougars, leading to a defensive stalemate between the two sides. Ultimately, a Southern punt-return touchdown and a late Chambers turnover proved too much, leaving the Rebels with a 14-8 loss.

Allen understandably took the loss hard at first, but Jason Allen quickly saw his son shake off the disappointment and get back to work.

“He didn’t let it define him. He didn’t let it beat him up and eat at him. I think he uses that as motivation every day,” Jason Allen said. “He feels we should’ve won the game. I’m sure Southern felt the same way. We played much better against them the first time we played them last year. I think it’s really driven him that ‘Hey, I want to get back.’”

Allen put that work on display throughout the offseason, even during the time he couldn’t be with his teammates due to the coronavirus. His father said he could see a tangible difference in his son’s preparation, whether it was the intensity of his workouts to the commitment to his diet in order to bulk up before his senior year.

As settled in as Allen should be at this point in his playing career, he and the Rebels face a considerable amount of change in 2020.