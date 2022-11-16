Championship showdown: Lee-Scott meets rival Glenwood in state title game

It’s a new stage — the biggest state — but the AISA’s Class AAA championship features two teams quite familiar with one another.

Rivals Lee-Scott and Glenwood play for the state title at 7 p.m. Thursday in Cramton Bowl in Montgomery.

The message from both coaches is the same: Stick to what you’re good at. Both teams have been successful and just because the team is a familiar foe, the preparation doesn’t look any different.

“I think both teams are going to be who they are. When you get this late in the year, if you go out there and try to change things, it can cause confusion with the kids,” said Glenwood head coach Ryan Nelson. “The worst thing you can do it put too much on your kids.”

Lee-Scott head coach Buster Daniel said it’s like a dance where you’ve brought the same girl every time: The Warriors aren’t changing anything up just because the scope of the game is different.

“We know who we’re playing. We know what they do,” Daniel said of his team’s preparation. “We work on Lee-Scott more than anything, just getting us better.”

Lee-Scott’s semifinal game was a rout in the mud, a 41-0 shutout out Valiant Cross Academy in a rainy game that forced both teams to keep the ball on the ground. The Warriors had already faced Valiant Cross in mid-October, so they’re familiar with having to prepare for a team twice.

“We played a good team the second team, like we’re going to do (against Glenwood),” Daniel said. “Valiant came in with a good plan. They know coming in it would be hard to throw the ball, so they packed the box and tried to stop our run, which they did a pretty good job at.”

Glenwood had a rough go against the Warriors the first time, a 36-16 loss where the Gators lost their starting running back early in the game and could not overcome that setback. However, they’ve been successful since that rivalry loss.

The Gators are on a six-game win streak following the loss to the Warriors and their subsequent bye week, scoring an average nearing 47 points per game. In their first five games, through the Lee-Scott loss, the Gators were averaging just 25.2 points per game.

“I knew every week, as we got deeper and deeper, we would get better and better because when you consistently do something, you’re going to get better and better,” Nelson said. “After they beat us, we had a bye week and our kids just kept going to work and kept showing up. We just kept getting better and better and better and now we’re here.”

The Warriors average almost 44 points per game, sitting at a perfect 11-0 with six shutouts along the way. No team has scored more than 16 points on them and they hold teams to an average of 4.5 points per game.

“Our message is the same every week: We try to be the most physical team on the field and do their job,” Daniel said. “If those two things happen, we’ve got a good chance of winning the football game against anybody we play.”

Practices for the teams have been just like the gameplan, with no changes. The game is on a Thursday, so Lee-Scott had sevendays between the semifinal and final but Glenwood is a day behind after beating Morgan Academy on Friday.

“It’s really just been a normal week for us. Obviously, we are playing in a state championship game, but we don’t try to take any game or any opponent and make it any bigger than it is,” Nelson said. “The way we go about our business at Glenwood, our process is, every game, it’s a 1-0 mentality.”

Regardless of the outcome, the teams have made it to the biggest of stages. There is just one more game left and that participation alone is a reward for how successful they have been. Nelson is emphasizing that to his team.

“We’re guaranteed one more game together. We’ve made it to the end, so at the end of the day, the other games are in the past and it’s fun,” Nelson said. “I just tell our kids to enjoy the moment. They deserve it. They played their way here and you have to have fun with it.”

Lee-Scott has that same excitement on their campus.

“Our kids are excited. The whole campus is abuzz. They’ve decorated the halls of every school with signs and quotes,” Daniel said. “It’s big for any school to make it to a state championship, but our kids are excited. The whole student body is excited.”