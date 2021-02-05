Cherdi Daniels’ last-second shot lifts Opelika girls over Auburn High

After battling with Auburn High throughout Friday’s matchup, the Opelika girls were in prime position to take the victory late and just needed to take advantage with the game on the line.

With only seconds remaining, Opelika’s Kaitlyn Bryant, LaDajah Huguley and Cherdi Daniels made it happen.

Bryant caught an in-bound pass with 18.3 seconds to go in a tied game then waited patiently until Huguley cut from outside the 3-point arc in toward the goal. Bryant hit Huguley with the pass, and just as the Auburn defense converged to slow down the senior guard she passed to her right, where Daniels stood all alone.

Daniels' shot hit the mark with 3.6 seconds remaining on the clock, and after Auburn’s desperation heave fell short the celebration was on as the Lady Bulldogs reviled in their dramatic 61-59 victory.

Daniels’ game-winning basket closed the book on a back-and-forth contest that only became more contentious in the fourth quarter’s final minutes.