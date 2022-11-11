Clarke Prep downs Chambers Academy in AISA AA semifinals

Chambers Academy fell to Clarke Prep 24-21 on Friday in the AISA Class AA semifinals.

Clarke Prep led 21-7 in the first half before Chambers Academy fought back — but the visitors held on down the stretch to win.

“You talk about a second half that was just tooth-and-nail fighting. It’s not given,” said Clarke Prep head coach Ashley Carlisle of what it took to win. “We had several turnovers where we could have given up but we came back and held them.”

The Rebels were coming in hot off a first-round 52-12 beat down of Escambia Academy and had to face a Clarke Prep team that fought of Macon East Academy 35-19.

It came down to the final three minutes of the game, the final Chambers Academy drive of the night. The Gators were driving with just under six minutes left and, on third-and-six, the center snapped the ball into quarterback Connor Bumpers’ knees. The Rebel defense swarmed and Dylan Williams and Ryan Ford emerged from under the pile with the football.

With the game on the line, Chambers Academy took possession. On the first play of the drive, Luke Tarver rushed for 18 yards deep into Clarke Prep territory. On the second, he was downed in the backfield for a loss of one. Going to Buster Coker on the next play, he gained no yardage. Kole Baker went to the air on third down, hitting Braxton Yerta for an eight-yard gain.

Then, fourth down. On the Gator 24-yard line, Jacob Norgard took the handoff and went up the gut, hitting a gap in the line and falling forward. He hit the field and was apparently injured, lying on the ground as the referees spotted the ball and pulled the chains. Short. Norgard was able to gain over two yards, but was more than a football’s length away from the first down.

The Gators received the ball for one more play, took a knee and the game was over.

“Our kids competed to the end. I’ve got to do a better job at finding a way to score the football. We haven’t had that problem this year,” said Chambers Academy head coach Jason Allen. “We just couldn’t punch it in, couldn’t do what we needed to score right there. That’s on me as a coach, but we’ll fix it and we’ll get better.”

Chambers Academy was overall productive on offense, putting up 417 yards but not getting to the end zone enough. Baker threw the ball just once in the first half, an incompletion, but was forced into the air more in the second half when the run game was falling short. He finished 2-for-5 for 19 yards with an additional four yards on a single carry.

The Rebels were led in rushing yards by the senior Yerta, who accumulated 158 by the end of the night. Just behind him was sophomore Luke Tarver with 147, as well as 89 from Jacob Norgard.

“I’m proud of them, the legacy they left. They battled for me from the beginning to the end of our season,” Allen said of his senior class. “They turned our season around after an 0-2 start and they’re champions in my book. They’ve played for a lot of state championships and they won a state championship in their career. Not many people can say that.”

The Gator quarterback Caden Bumpers finished 11-for-21 on the night with 223 yards for an average of just over 20 yards per completion. Those completions were what burned the Rebel defense. In the secondary, tackles were either missed or couldn’t be made solo and Clarke Prep was able to eat up large chunks of the field, then hit the ground for small gains as well. Junior Trace Phillips led the Gators on the ground, running for 63 yards on 14 carries.

“We had one person vote us in the top-10 poll at the beginning of the season,” Carlisle said on the effort from his team. “Our kids, we tell them we want to make him the smartest one of all the sports writers. Chambers always has a great program, expects to win and everything like that but my kids just played their tail off.”

Clarke Prep advances to face Patrician in the AISA Class AA state title game. Chambers Academy’s season ends in the semifinals.

“That’s two years in a row we came up just short playing for a state championship. I played for six in a row,” Allen said of the program’s recent trends. “We’ve got to reevaluate, see what we can do in the offseason to get better and improve.”

Clarke Prep 24, Chambers Academy 21

CHA— 7 7 0 7 — 21

CLA— 7 17 0 0 — 24

First quarter

CHA— Luke Tarver 3 run (kick good), 2:14

CLA— Max Anderson 95 kickoff return (kick good), 1:55

Second quarter

CLA—Amex Hayes 25 catch from Connor Bumpers (kick good), 9:10

CLA— Bumpers 8 run (kick good), 6:16

CHA— Tarver 3 run (kick good), 3:14

CLA—Gunar Norris 36 kick, 0:00

Fourth quarter

CHA—Tarver 25 run (kick good), 5:52