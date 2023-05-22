After 14 years, 114 wins and two state championships, Clifford Story has announced he is stepping downs as head football coach at Lanett High School.
Story posted his announcement Monday morning on Facebook.
He said he is not retiring from Lanett City Schools and that the door is not closing for him to coach again in the future — but that he was stepping down from his post as Lanett head football coach.
The Panthers were powerhouses during his time on the sidelines, the pride of the city, capturing the Class 2A state championship in 2017 and the Class 1A state championship in 2019.
“I was always told that you leave a place better than you found it,” Story said in part. “I hope I have done just that.”
Story’s record at Lanett stands 114-50 after a run that was nothing short of remarkable. Lanett won five straight region championships from 2017-2021, and the Panthers won an impressive 34 consecutive regular-season region games during a stretch from 2016 to 2022.
After the 2019 state championship season, Lanett made two straight trips to the third round of the playoffs in 2020 and 2021, before falling in the first round of the playoffs last season.
Story said his time on the sidelines at Lanett was “nothing short of amazing.”
Clifford and his wife Kristina have three sons: The oldest, Tre Story, signed with Richmond out of high school. Kristian plays currently for Alabama and the youngest, Caden, plays for Clemson.