Clifford Story statement

I have walked the sidelines at Lanett for 14 years and it has been nothing short of amazing. After much prayer and consideration, I have decided to step down as the head football coach of The Mighty Panthers. I was always told that you leave a place better than you found it. I hope I have done just that.

I am NOT retiring from Lanett City Schools, NOR am I closing the door to coaching AGAIN. I trust that the LORD will continue to be my guide for my career moving forward. Lanett City Schools where do I start? I want to thank the Lanett City Board for giving a coach with no head coaching experience a chance to lead your program. Phillip Johnson, Sanford Isom, Jennifer Boyd, Bryant Lumpkin, faculty and staff (former and present), the City of Lanett, and Panther Nation thank you for your unwavering support and confidence in me. You all made my job easy. You made sure we had all we needed to be successful.

Rodney Hackney, Ike Grant, Chuck Furlow, Robert Maddox, and Tim Carter thank you for pointing me in the right direction and being the epitome of true leadership. My staff at Lanett (former and current), you guys were phenomenal in helping us push, prime, promote and prep the student athletes to become the best student version of themselves. Our student athletes would not have experienced as much success without you. To my family, by blood and by bond, parents, siblings, neices, nephews, cousins, in laws and friends thank you for your roles you played in my coaching career. If I met you in my lifetime and we shared any knowledge you are included as well.

Last and certainly not least, to my wife, kids, and grandkids you have been my WHY. Lord have mercy: your prayers, listening ears, love, support, ideas, and all the sacrifices you made to help make Lanett home will always be appreciated. You guys were ALL IN literally!

So with no regrets, as this STORY closes I say thank you! I told my STORY! #STORYOUT