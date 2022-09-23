Clyde Pittman, Luke Tarver and Brandez Eason are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote

Luke Tarver, running back/linebacker

Chambers Academy

The sophomore Tarver rolled up 181 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries, while also adding four tackles and three assists at linebacker on defense for Chambers Academy in the Rebels’ 42-6 win over Bessemer Academy. Chambers Academy has ripped off four straight wins to get to 4-2.

Brandez Eason, running back

Dadeville

The freshman Eason rolled up 82 yards and two touchdowns in Dadeville’s 45-0 win over Notasulga. The Tigers were strong in all three phases, with Eason bolstering the running game and finding the end zone for two scores. Dadeville is off to a 5-0 start to the season.

Clyde Pittman, quarterback

Auburn High

Pittman finished 9-for-11 with 111 passing yards and two passing touchdowns in Auburn High’s 42-21 win over Ramsay. Moreover, Pittman with his 39th touchdown broke the school record for most touchdowns thrown by an Auburn High quarterback, previously held by Cameron Echols-Luper.