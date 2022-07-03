COACH OF THE YEAR: AJ Kehoe leads Central to first-ever state championship in baseball

AJ Kehoe watched the pieces fall into place.

There was the buy-in during the offseason. There was the growth for the Central-Phenix City baseball team from a contender to a champion. There were the area battles with Smiths Station and Auburn High, then the epic rematch in the state semifinals.

Then there was the blue map — lifted high over the heads of the Red Devils.

“It was just our year, you know?” Kehoe said.

Central took Phenix City on a title ride this season, winning the Class 7A state championship, and after guiding the team to the top, the Central head coach has been named Coach of the Year as part of the 2022 Opelika-Auburn News All-Area Baseball Team.

It’s been a journey: In Kehoe’s first year as Central’s head coach in 2018, area rival Auburn High won the state championship — on the heels of fellow area rival Smiths Station winning the first Class 7A state championship in 2015.

But the Red Devils have been on the rise, falling just short against Auburn High in the state semifinals in 2021 as the Tigers captured the title again.

Then the players who were eighth-graders when Kehoe first took over the program grew into the seniors in 2022 who would lead Central to its first state championship in baseball in school history.

“It was obviously very special,” Kehoe said, looking back. “There’s a lot of things that go into it, I think. For me personally, I’m just very blessed that I had great players, great coaches. It was a year where everybody bought in a little bit, and really we were able to put it together and get hot at the right time. I think the fact that it was our first-ever state championship at Central High School made it even more meaningful.

“There’s been a lot of quality, quality ballclubs that have graduated from Central... There’s been a lot of fantastic coaches that have coached there, that really laid the foundation previous to me getting there. It just finally all came together, man.”

Central defeated Hewitt-Trussville 3-0 in Game 3 of the state championship series May 21 at Jacksonville State’s Rudy Abbott Field.

The Red Devils wouldn’t have gotten there without winning the three-game semifinal rematch with Auburn High, which was fit for a storybook. Folks around Central, Auburn High and Smiths Station would certainly argue that Area 4-7A is the toughest in the state — and that the odd man left out of the playoffs is almost always the best team left out of the bracket.

Central entered 2022 knowing it had a good team — but knowing it would have to get past other good teams to achieve the dream.

“We had a very good core returning, obviously. I think our guys knew they had an opportunity,” Kehoe said. “They were good enough to get there. They knew the challenges that were ahead. Anytime you’ve got to beat Auburn to get there, you’re doing something.

“We play a very high level of competition to prepare us and we knew it would come down to executing and we’d have to have some things go our way,” he added. “Obviously last year, losing two one-run ballgames hurt a little bit. That kind of stayed with our kids during the offseason with the work that they were able to put in. Probably more than just getting the work in, it just planted that seed of something that they knew they wanted. They were probably just hungry, man, you know? They were hungry to do it.”

For Kehoe, he said one of the biggest rewards has been watching those players grow up through his seven seasons at Central and his five as head coach. “Really watching them mature and grow up as young men and just quality people is the exciting and fun part for me,” he said.

“Really our program is based around that, based around that development,” Kehoe said. “We’re in a situation where we don’t have as many students as Smiths Station and Auburn, and with the ones that we have, we’ve got to make sure we develop them to the best of our abilities and get the most out of them. ... I think we’ve closed that gap between the other schools, and now the hard part is going to be to try to maintain it and stay on top.”

Central went 64-19 in two strong seasons in 2021 and 2022. Kehoe said the program graduated 12 players this year and 14 the year before, so there’ll be turnover moving forward and a learning curve — but he says he sees just as much potential in the next group of Red Devils as he saw in the last one.

“We’re talented,” Kehoe said. “We’ve got a young, talented group of 10th graders that saw significant action and really work hard during the offseason. We’ve been pleased with their growth and the improvements that they’re making. And so it’ll be fun to watch them actually compete at a high level and see what they can do.”

