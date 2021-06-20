COACH OF THE YEAR: Auburn High’s Matt Cimo adds to legacy with yet another state title

The early postseason success set Auburn up with a showdown against Central, and despite the big stage the Tigers came through. They held off the Red Devils in a nerve-wracking 7-6 victory to open the day before pulling out a 2-1 win to seal a spot in the state championship series.

Auburn handled Hoover in Game 1’s one-sided 9-2 win before the Buccaneers battled back with an 8-2 victory the following morning. With a series-deciding Game 3 coming shortly, Cimo relied on some of the inspirational videos he and his coaches had shown his team earlier in the year to motivate them with a championship within reach.

“We showed them videos throughout the year. One of the videos is [General George] Patton's speech. Patton talks about you never hold your ground and you keep attacking, so we kept telling them we've just got to keep attacking today,” Cimo said. “Then we watched ‘Dead Poet's Society’ and carpe diem, you know? We've got to seize the moment, and now is the moment.

“We told them, 'This is what we've played for: the last game of the season. You guys are getting the chance to play the last game for a season. We saw the video the other day saying, 'I am a champion.' I said, 'You guys have got a chance to be a champion today.'”