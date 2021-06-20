COACH OF THE YEAR: Auburn High’s Matt Cimo adds to legacy with yet another state title

Entering the 2021 season, Auburn High’s Matt Cimo had already cemented himself as one of the most successful baseball coaches in state history.
By the year’s end, Cimo and his squad had added several more accomplishments to their collection, including another blue map trophy.
Cimo’s Tigers were among Alabama’s top teams once again as they fought through a tough regular season with hopes of ending the year in style. Auburn came through in several clutch situations and bounced back after finishing second in the area by sweeping Baker on the road, besting Daphne in three games and topping Central-Phenix City on the road to reach the state championship series.
Cimo’s team saved its best for last, as Auburn beat Hoover with a dramatic 7-6 Game 3 victory to give the program its fifth state championship and fourth under Cimo’s watch.
Thanks to the Tigers’ success throughout the spring, Cimo has once again been named the Opelika-Auburn News’ Baseball Coach of the Year.
“It was an interesting year,” Cimo said. “We had some really good senior leadership. Our pitching carried us all year, I would think. We got some breaks at the right time and some things went our way. When things happen like that, we get lucky and we just end up winning. We just got luckier than most teams I guess.”
The Tigers were poised to be a title contender once again in 2020 when the season was canceled, which left those coming back for 2021 eager to get started. Cimo said this year’s group was energized from the get go, and he said before too long it was evident Auburn had a chance to be really good.
Cimo credited assistant coach Tommy Carter with Auburn’s tough non-region schedule, which Cimo said showed the players what the competition on the biggest stage would be like and showed the head coach that his team was up for such a challenge.
Auburn continued its roll into area play, and while the team was on the brink of elimination entering the Central series the Tigers saved their season with a 7-3 victory in the opening game.
Looking back, Cimo pointed to that victory over the Red Devils as a major turning point.
“I think they kind of got something off their shoulders and they felt a little bit more relaxed,” Cimo said. “I thought, ‘We might have a chance now if we get a few breaks,' and we did.”
The Tigers dropped the second game to Central, which meant they would start the postseason on the road. It was of little consequence, as Auburn beat Baker in back-to-back games then headed home to play Daphne. The Tigers split the first two games with the Trojans before Auburn took control with an 8-0 victory to move on.
The early postseason success set Auburn up with a showdown against Central, and despite the big stage the Tigers came through. They held off the Red Devils in a nerve-wracking 7-6 victory to open the day before pulling out a 2-1 win to seal a spot in the state championship series.
Auburn handled Hoover in Game 1’s one-sided 9-2 win before the Buccaneers battled back with an 8-2 victory the following morning. With a series-deciding Game 3 coming shortly, Cimo relied on some of the inspirational videos he and his coaches had shown his team earlier in the year to motivate them with a championship within reach.
“We showed them videos throughout the year. One of the videos is [General George] Patton's speech. Patton talks about you never hold your ground and you keep attacking, so we kept telling them we've just got to keep attacking today,” Cimo said. “Then we watched ‘Dead Poet's Society’ and carpe diem, you know? We've got to seize the moment, and now is the moment.
“We told them, 'This is what we've played for: the last game of the season. You guys are getting the chance to play the last game for a season. We saw the video the other day saying, 'I am a champion.' I said, 'You guys have got a chance to be a champion today.'”
The Auburn bats roared to life early and were crucial in the Tigers taking a 6-2 lead after five innings. Although the Buccaneers made a last-inning surge to try and steal the title, Auburn reliever Ryan Olson registered the game-ending strikeout to give Auburn its second state championship in the last three full seasons.
“It's just a great feeling,” said Cimo, who has 586 career victories. “You're so happy for the players because it's so intense and their coaches have put so much into it. To see the happiness in those kids' faces, it's just something you can't put into words.”
Cimo commended Auburn’s 12 seniors for their efforts and explained they stuck together through thick and thin and did what was necessary to become champions. He explained the group had their share of differences and fought them out at times, but the end result will be a bond he expects lasts the rest of their lives.
As for Cimo, the page will soon turn to 2022, when the Tigers try to defend their title. The upcoming season will mark Cimo’s 30th at Auburn High, and in his opinion it can’t get here soon enough.
“I love baseball. Every season's exciting,” Cimo said. “Now we've just got something to keep pushing forward, and the guys have got something to look up to. It should be a fun beginning.”