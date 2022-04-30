COACH OF THE YEAR: Auburn High’s Pritchett guided Tigers back to Final Four

It was a different season than Auburn High girls’ basketball head coach Courtney Pritchett expected.

Rising senior guard Olivia Porter and her family had moved in the offseason and Pritchett wasn’t sure where the Tigers were going to be as a team this year.

Despite the loss of Porter, and with the addition of some new key players, the Tigers returned to their winning ways this season.

The Tigers finished the year with a 20-7 record and won the area championship. Alongside their area championship, for the third time in four years, Pritchett guided the Tigers back to the Final Four.

Pritchett’s continued success with the Tigers has earned him recognition as the Opelika-Auburn News Coach of the Year for girls basketball as part of the annual All-Area Team.

“It was just a fun season to see the team grow,” Pritchett said. “Seniors, to do things they hadn’t done in their time here and for them to get to the point where they had a great senior year and to go out with a Final Four appearance was really, really great. It was a fun journey.”

Pritchett knew that his team was going to be talented this season. The Tigers had eight seniors, brought in a pair of talented sisters from Mississippi in Carleigh and Kelsi Andrews and had younger players like Syriah Daniels with another year of experience under their belt.

He knew they were going to be good, but it wasn’t until a January loss on the road to area rival Central-Phenix City that Pritchett knew just how special this team could be.

“I think after we lost that game to [Central]-Phenix City in Phenix City, I think it kind of woke us up a little bit. And for the girls to go, ‘Hey we’ve got to be better in all areas. Practice has to be better. We’ve got to be more accountable.’ And I think that was kind of turning the corner for us at that point.”

After the loss, Auburn High finished the regular season by winning its next two games. The Tigers followed it up by defeating Central in the area tournament to claim the area championship.

Pritchett says that following the area championship, the team didn’t hang its hat on that when preparing for the state tournament. The team’s leaders came to him as they geared up for the tournament and asked him to push them harder in practice.

The extra work helped the Tigers reach that third Final Four in four years as they defeated Prattville and Central in the first two rounds of the state tournament before falling to state-runner up Vestavia Hills.

Now as he enters his fifth season as head coach, Pritchett is looking forward to seeing what next year’s team will look like and what they can do together.

“I think we’re going to be a solid team,” Pritchett said. “We’ve got really good talent coming back and I’m excited about the group that’s coming in.”