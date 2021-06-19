COACH OF THE YEAR: Beulah’s Stan Pepper helps team contend for state championship

During his time coaching junior high softball, Stan Pepper recognized Beulah’s upcoming players had a chance to be special. Pepper luckily moved up to the high school level with some of those players three years ago, which led to a 2021 season few around the school will soon forget.
Pepper and the Lady Bobcats put together an unforgettable run through the season, which culminated in a trip to the state tournament and a shot at the championship. Beulah made it all the way to the last day of the Class 3A state tournament, and while the team came up just short of a title it was nevertheless a worthwhile run.
Thanks to Beulah’s success this season and on softball’s big stage, Pepper has been named the Opelika-Auburn News’ Softball Coach of the Year.
“First of all, I want to thank the Good Lord for allowing us to get through the season,” Pepper said. “Anybody could coach these girls and go as far as we did because they’re such good athletes. They’re great female athletes that I’ve got from top to bottom. I’ve said it all year: I thought we were the best team in the state, and I still believe we are, especially coming up next year.
“I was excited for the girls to get where we got, but at the same time we expected to be there. People look at me funny when I say that, but we truly do expect to be there and to be there for the years to come.”
Pepper said he felt the 2020 team was turning the corner in mid-March when the pandemic brought the season to a screeching halt. While the season’s cancelation was tough to swallow for the team’s four seniors, Pepper felt confident the following year could be a worthwhile one.
Pepper’s high hopes for 2021 were backed up by a group of players eager to put in all the work necessary to be contenders.
“People don’t realize that they were in here at 6:00, 6:30 just about every morning hitting and then coming back in the afternoon,” Pepper said. “I had girls who were playing basketball that were coming in in the morning and throwing to get their throwing in and then going to play basketball in the afternoon because they love the sport and they love this school. They were just hungry to get on the field and just play. They just wanted to play.”
The Lady Bobcats backed up the strong play by an excellent start to the season. Beulah got off to a 17-1 start in the regular season excluding tournaments and took care of business in the area tournament against Dadeville and Reeltown.
The winning continued in the regional tournament, where Beulah won four games over three days and capped it off with a 1-0 victory over Piedmont to punch a ticket to the state tournament in Oxford.
According to Pepper, there was something different about his softball players in the lead-up to regionals.
“You could tell we were building for something. During that week of preparation, we were just getting better every day. They were working and focused,” Pepper said. “Normally they like to play and cut up, and that’s fine because they play and cut up at the right time. That week they were a little bit more focused than normal. I was actually kind of a little worried that we may be up tight. We weren’t.
“Nothing they do surprises me, but at the same time everything they do surprises me. It’s kind of a double-edged sword there. It’s good. It’s fun.”
Pepper said he fully anticipated Beulah being there at the end of the state tournament, and that’s exactly how things played out. The Lady Bobcats beat Houston Academy to start Friday’s action, and after a tough two-run loss to Prattville Christian put them on the brink of elimination they came back with a 1-0 win over Mobile Christian to end the day.
The Lady Bobcats’ luck ran out in their second showdown with Houston Academy on Saturday to end the season.
Pepper said he was proud of his players’ efforts this spring and by the fact Beulah is now on the map as a team to beat in Class 3A going forward. He also thanked assistants Jamie Carden, Jeff Lamb, Allison Aikens, Ken Phillips and Chris Stanley for their contributions and said their daily efforts make his job much easier.
Pepper pointed out Beulah isn’t losing any seniors from this year’s team and will only have two seniors in 2022 – Katie Morris and Kassidy Kirby – which means the Lady Bobcats aren’t going away any time soon.
On that note, Pepper said he’s already ready to get next season started.
“We’ll give them a couple weeks off, but they’re ready to go play now. They were not finished, and they know what’s ahead of us,” Pepper said. “I actually have to ask them to go take some time off because they would play seven days a week if you let them – which is great – but at the same time they need to enjoy the summer and enjoy the success that they’ve already accomplished while at the same time not resting on that.
“They need to know that, ‘OK, we got to this point because we did this X amount of work; now we’ve got to get two more games in. We’ve got to work twice as hard to get to where we need to next year.’”