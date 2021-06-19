COACH OF THE YEAR: Beulah’s Stan Pepper helps team contend for state championship

During his time coaching junior high softball, Stan Pepper recognized Beulah’s upcoming players had a chance to be special. Pepper luckily moved up to the high school level with some of those players three years ago, which led to a 2021 season few around the school will soon forget.

Pepper and the Lady Bobcats put together an unforgettable run through the season, which culminated in a trip to the state tournament and a shot at the championship. Beulah made it all the way to the last day of the Class 3A state tournament, and while the team came up just short of a title it was nevertheless a worthwhile run.

Thanks to Beulah’s success this season and on softball’s big stage, Pepper has been named the Opelika-Auburn News’ Softball Coach of the Year.

“First of all, I want to thank the Good Lord for allowing us to get through the season,” Pepper said. “Anybody could coach these girls and go as far as we did because they’re such good athletes. They’re great female athletes that I’ve got from top to bottom. I’ve said it all year: I thought we were the best team in the state, and I still believe we are, especially coming up next year.