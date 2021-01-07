COACH OF THE YEAR: Chambers Academy’s Jason Allen leads Rebels to another state title

“With the fake punt, there were a lot of factors that go into it. Where's the ball on the field? How much do you have to go to get it? Of course, how are they going to align and play it? Then you've got to execute it,” Allen said. “With five minutes to go, the opportunity really was just staring us right in the face. It was like, 'OK, here it is. If you're going to run it, this is the perfect time.'

“It took some guts to do it because if you don't get it they've got the ball at midfield, but we really felt good that the play would be successful for us. Luckily, it turned out to be.”

The Rebels withstood a late Escambia touchdown and held on to take a wild 36-34 victory back to LaFayette. The aftermath of the moment was a special one for Allen, who helped the Rebels win their second state title in program history and got to watch as his son was the quarterback on both occasions.

For Allen, relief was the optimal word for when the clock finally hit all zeroes in Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl.