COACH OF THE YEAR: Chambers Academy’s Jason Allen leads Rebels to another state title

Despite all the success Chambers Academy has had under Jason Allen’s watch, 2020 presented some new challenges to the veteran coach and his team. Even with the coronavirus creating new hurdles and the Rebels facing new competition, Allen and his players just kept on winning.
Allen’s Rebels overcame a limited offseason due to the pandemic then handled their first season as an AISA Class AA program well by posting a 9-1 record and winning their fifth consecutive region championship. The winning continued in the postseason, as Chambers picked up two victories to punch its ticket to the state title game then took down Escambia Academy to give the Rebels their second state title in three seasons.
Thanks to the Rebels’ excellent play throughout the fall and also with a championship on the line, Allen has been named the Opelika-Auburn News’ Coach of the Year.
“There was a lot of uncertainty, but we decided that we're going to control what we can control, and that was to work hard like we always have,” Allen said. “Our kids came back hungry, and really it started for us in that summer workout schedule. Our kids really just got after it. We knew we had something special. We added some kids to the mix with our program, and they really blended in well. They got along with our kids, and it just kind of took off from there.”
Allen’s program was well accustomed to winning before this season — Chambers had won 58 games and played for five consecutive state titles over the previous five years — but all those big moments had come as a Class A program. The association’s changes resulted in the Rebels moving back up to Class AA for the first time in 11 years, which meant a new-look schedule and a chance for the players to prove they could keep winning at the next level.
Thanks to senior quarterback Payton Allen, Jason’s son, along with several other returning standouts and some talented transfers, the Rebels tweaked their offensive style before the year started. Allen’s run-heavy attack was substituted for a more air-it-out approach to utilize Payton Allen’s arm and to make sure several Rebels got the ball game after game.
While it was dangerous to go away from what had worked for so long at Chambers, the subsequent success spoke for itself.
The Rebels rolled through the early portion of the regular season just as they had in years past, which resulted in six straight wins by a 31.3-point average margin of victory. That winning, however, came to an abrupt end on Oct. 9.
Chambers’ success hit an unexpected snag at Edgewood Academy, and despite a back-and-forth game the Rebels fell 40-36 for only their second regular-season loss in the past five years. The defeat forced many within the program to reconsider what they had been doing, including the head coach.
“It makes you look in the mirror and say, 'Hey, what am I doing right, and what am I doing wrong? Our season could have gone one of two different ways. We could have seen what was going on and just kept going in the same direction, and we probably wouldn't have been state champs there at the end,” Allen said. “Our kids really responded to that adversity, and I thought we played our best football from there on out for sure.”
The Rebels leaned more on the run game following the Edgewood loss — which helped down the stretch after putting so much passing on film — and the team wasted little time in moving on from the rare defeat. Chambers won its next three games to close out the regular season, toppled Autauga Academy 43-3 in the quarterfinals then delivered sweet revenge in a 51-20 drubbing of Edgewood.
The victory over the Wildcats sent Chambers to the Class AA state title game for a showdown with Escambia, which was playing for the Class AA title for the fifth straight year. The Rebels had taken some tough losses in championship games before, but this time they were determined to lay it all on the line.
The Rebels and the Cougars traded big plays back and forth in the title bout before Allen made a daring call in the game’s final minutes.
With Chambers clinging to a three-point lead with 5:21 left to go in the game, Allen called for a fake punt on a fourth-and-7 on the Rebels’ 47-yard line. The gamble could have been costly in a game where the margin of error was so small, but Allen was rewarded for his belief in his players.
The Rebels’ long snapper successfully flipped the ball to junior wide receiver T.Y. Trammell, who took off upfield as his teammates formed key perimeter blocks in the process. Trammell passed the first-down marker to keep Chambers’ drive alive; three plays later, Trammell caught a 28-yard touchdown pass from Payton Allen to give Chambers a 36-27 lead with 2:27 to go in the game.
“With the fake punt, there were a lot of factors that go into it. Where's the ball on the field? How much do you have to go to get it? Of course, how are they going to align and play it? Then you've got to execute it,” Allen said. “With five minutes to go, the opportunity really was just staring us right in the face. It was like, 'OK, here it is. If you're going to run it, this is the perfect time.'
“It took some guts to do it because if you don't get it they've got the ball at midfield, but we really felt good that the play would be successful for us. Luckily, it turned out to be.”
The Rebels withstood a late Escambia touchdown and held on to take a wild 36-34 victory back to LaFayette. The aftermath of the moment was a special one for Allen, who helped the Rebels win their second state title in program history and got to watch as his son was the quarterback on both occasions.
For Allen, relief was the optimal word for when the clock finally hit all zeroes in Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl.
“The happiness really comes out of you because you've worked so hard for so long to get to that moment, and then to feel that release of winning that game — you probably lose a little bit of your restraint as a head coach,” Allen said. “Our kids could tell I was pumped, and our fans could tell I was pumped. They were pumped as well. I saw some of our seniors crying after the game that I had never seen cry before and never really seen show a whole lot of emotion. It was one of those moments you're sure going to remember for the rest of your life.”
Allen and the Rebels have basked in their state title for a little over a month now, but he and his players know before too long the focus will shift to 2021.
The Rebels will have a lot to prove this fall after losing several valuable seniors — including Payton Allen — but they’ve never backed down when doubted before and they’re in no mood to do so now. Allen has built his alma mater into one of the AISA’s top programs, and he’s eager to show that their status as a perennial title contender isn’t changing anytime soon.
“If there's one thing our program has proven, it's that we're consistent over the years,” Allen said. “Our kids understand that to stay there you've got to continue to work hard and you've got to stay hungry. We're going to try and follow the same formula that we've been following and hope that it continues to work for us.”