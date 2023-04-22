It seems fair to say that high school coaches always have a lot on their hands to juggle, but that might even be an understatement for Glenwood basketball coach Dusty Perdue.

Notice — just basketball, not girls, not boys. Basketball.

He coaches both for the school and in 2023, led both his varsity teams to an appearance in the AISA state championship games.

His boys beat Macon-East 41-39 and won the whole thing, while the girls kept in the game until the final minutes but ultimately fell 59-49 to Clarke Prep as runners up.

For his role at the figurehead of both programs as they both find success, Perdue has been named as the Opelika-Auburn News Coach of the Year for girls basketball.

Taking over the job two years ago, a major goal for Perdue was that both his teams would have chemistry. He wanted them to be “a total family.”

“There’s always animosity when one team’s getting this, one team’s getting that, one team’s being more successful than the other,” Perdue said. “The girls cheering for the boys, the boys cheering for the girls, because we were going to be spending a lot of time together.”

Unwilling to spend excessive amounts of time in the gym, Perdue’s teams practice together and there’s been a major driving force behind their cohesion — that success.

He was able to attend the title game with both teams and while only one left that day with a win, it’s a standard that any coach would want for their team. And Perdue is sure to emphasize the seriousness of that standard to his teams.

With the girls’ team’s loss in the state title game, they fell short of winning three straight titles, a streak that would have been the first of its kind in school history.

“59-49. We choked. And we did. I can’t say it any other way,” Perdue said. “It’s probably something I’ll remind them of, probably once a week, twice a week when we start back from the summer on. They know it’s coming.”

With a slightly slow start before some massive successes, Perdue handed the keys to the girls’ team to eighth grader Halle Palmore in the middle of the season when it became evident that something had to give, and she had the skills for the job.

In the team’s first game against Lee-Scott, he saw them finally buy into the belief that he had in them. The two teams had played over the summer and the Warriors left with a victory but when they rolled into Phenix City for the two teams’ first regular-season matchup, the tide turned.

“We beat them and played really, really well — That showed our girls that we really could beat them.”

In the state championship, it wasn’t that the team didn’t have the skill to win, but rather Palmore got overwhelmed in the massive moment, the wheels fell off and the team couldn’t overcome the disconnects.

Purdue has a game plan for next season to overcome those woes, but when the girls were hot, they were really hot, and he used that as a precedent for his boys.

Whenever there were disconnects with the boys’ team — that wasn’t really made up of basketball players to begin with — Perdue pointed back to his girls. They were finding success early and often compared to their male counterparts.

The Gators’ rivalry with Lee-Scott Academy was something Perdue saw as a way to quantify the difference in the way his teams clicked. In a series that, regardless of sport, seems to come down to which team wants it more, he could get answers about what wasn’t working.

“We were beating Lee-Scott during the regular season, while the boys were losing to Lee-Scott,” Perdue said. “Don’t get me wrong, Lee-Scott was really, really good but it was just the mindset and the attitudes that we had that was making the difference on one team and the failure of the same thing on the other.”

That chemistry and effort from the girls was something Perdue saw early on, with four starters coming back and some key bench players remaining.

“The girls gel so well together,” Perdue said. “That team really turned it up when we got back after Christmas, going into our border wars in January and getting ready for Lee-Scott.”

That chemistry translated to a 25-7 regular season and when the team returned from their trip to the playoffs, Perdue put an ultimatum in the team’s locker room.

“I wrote the score of the game on the bulletin board,” Perdue said. “I want them to remember that, and I said that to them afterwards.”

Losing just one senior in Emma Head, Perdue was sad that she would not finish that a ring, but he is certain that his girls can make a return to the state championships next season.

Players were emotional after the loss, but they understood the message their coach was presenting in the moment and took the challenge to heart. Returning to the gym this week after the conclusion of track season, the Gator girls have started “scraping off the rust” to being preparation and improvements for next season.

And Perdue’s teams are primed for the future.

On the girls’ team next year, four of five starters will be seniors. Those seniors will have been to three consecutive state title games, experienced in the postseason and comfortable with the girls they play beside. Behind them comes a group that already won a junior varsity state title, used to playing together and familiar with the pressure that comes with success.

“I’m not saying we’re going to win it, but I expect to be back to have a chance to do it,” Perdue said. “They understood exactly what I was saying.”