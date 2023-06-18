Tim Fanning coaches baseball, but he finds fulfillment in his job when it’s bigger than the game.

Head coach of the Gators for 20 years and with a state championship under his belt for 2023, Fanning’s teams are bringing it on the field, so he focuses on teaching them lessons off of it.

“Obviously there’s going to be highs and lows,” Fanning said. “It’s easy to portray great qualities when you’re hitting the ball really well and you’re winning all the games.”

The team went 46-4 this year, won a state title and found itself in the national rankings, creeping upwards as other states finished their playoffs. There are a lot of lessons to be learned in a season that long.

For that success and preparing nine of his seniors to play at the next level, Fanning has been name the Opelika-Auburn News All-Area Coach of the Year as part of the 2023 All-Area Baseball Team.

His goal is to teach players the high character that it takes to be a role model even in the low moments. Glenwood is a small school and many of Fanning’s players grew up seeing the success they could have once they were old enough to play.

Fanning wants his players act with those young boys in mind. “Baseball does not define who you are,” he said, “it defines the man you can become.” So he wants his players to use baseball as an opportunity for personal growth too.

Founder of Serve To Lead, a Christian non-profit organization that completes community service and teaches baseball in other counties, Fanning is teaching baseball to boys of all ages across the globe but he sees the same moment in them regardless of age or geography.

“Seeing the open-mindedness of a young man to learn something new, once I see that they realize that they don’t have it all figured out,” is what Fanning says is what gives him hope. From there, that player has to set their mind to overcoming the difficulty.

“Then there’s that moment in a game when it comes to fruition,” Fanning said, “and to see that look on that kid, he never forgets it. He never forgets that moment where there was something he struggled with and worked on and worked on and worked on and it finally paid off.”

That was the case for this year’s state championship, where he and his team could feel fulfilled in all the hours they’d put in to get there.

“It just makes working 70 hours a week and the struggle, late night road trips and getting back at 1 o’clock in the morning and having to get up and go to school — it makes all of it worth it,” Fanning said.

The 2023 season and its result were almost a continuation of 2022, or at the very least, it was a direct result. Glenwood fell one game short of a state championship last year and going into this year, used that failure as a jumping off point for its motivation.

“When you see them have the most ultimate success you have, winning the last game, and then not even caring how they did (individually) at the plate or on the mound, that is ultimate for me as a coach,” Fanning said.

His team full of juniors in 2022 turned into a veteran horde of seniors in 2023 that ultimately rewrote the program record books, backing each other up and feeding on each other’s success.

Lane Griggs broke the school record for runs, doubles and runs batted in with 68, 23 and 73, respectively. Jaxon Milam broke the home run record with 19. Jacob Page had a batting average of 0.430 while going 12-0 as a pitcher.

It was an order that could contribute from the first hitter to the last. Players could get on base to be driven in later and when it was time for the other half of the inning, the pitching staff would step up.

“Two of our top arms didn’t throw all year long,” Fanning said. “Stepping up as a collective unit, it really made me proud that it didn’t matter — the ultimate goal was to win, no matter how they had to do it. It didn’t have to do with them individually.”

That resilience and drive developed in 2022 and made an impact this season, but Fanning’s lessons will stretch beyond the campus of Glenwood. With nine of this year’s 16 seniors signing to play collegiate baseball of some kind, baseball isn’t going to end for a majority of the Gators’ seniors.

“If you think you had some failure here, there’s going to be more in college,” Fanning said, “so what foundation have you built to deal with that failure at the next level?”

Teaching his players grace during the highs and lows is Fanning’s goal for preparing them for whenever baseball ends, whether it was at the conclusion of this season or years down the road. After so many years on the field and countless players taught, he knows how the lessons of the game can translate.