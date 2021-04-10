COACH OF THE YEAR: Lanett’s Charlie Williams leads Lady Panthers on deep playoff run

During his time at Lanett, girls basketball coach Charlie Williams has seen his squad often play second fiddle to the school’s boys team.
This year, however, Williams’ Lady Panthers proved they can put on a show well worth the price of admission.
Lanett overcame a slow start to the 2020-21 season by finishing the regular season strong and taking second in area play. The Lady Panthers turned it up a notch come the state tournament, as they reeled off three straight victories to reach the Final Four for the first time since 2012.
Thanks to the Lady Panthers’ impressive run to the Class 2A state semifinals, Williams has been selected as the Opelika-Auburn News’ Girls Basketball Coach of the Year.
“[This season] was very rewarding. I’m so proud and blessed to be their coach. They make my job easy,” Williams said. “A lot of people give me the credit; no, I give [my players] and my assistant coaches all the credit. I mean, they take care of all the small things and let me handle all the big things.”
Williams and the Lady Panthers entered the season with high aspirations, but early on the goal was to simply play games. Because of the coronavirus, Lanett had only practiced twice before it opened the season against Ranburne on Jan. 7 – a game that the Lady Panthers lost 57-40.
Slowly but surely, Williams’ players began to get settled in. Williams pointed to the team’s second showdown with Ranburne – a 59-57 loss on Jan. 7 – as the point at which the Lady Panthers understood what it would take to be competitive the rest of the way.
“Every game we’d been getting better and getting better, but that was the first time the girls actually after a game believed,” Williams said. “Everything I said, they were like, ‘Coach, we see it now. We’ve got you. You just keep coaching us, and we’ll take care of the rest.’”
The Lady Panthers’ performances backed up Williams’ belief they were turning the corner.
Despite the would-be distraction of part of the high school catching on fire on Feb. 1, Lanett finished the regular season strong. The squad continued to impress during the area tournament, a three-team tournament in which only two teams advanced to state.
The Lady Panthers extracted revenge on Ranburne by bouncing the area foe from the postseason with a 40-32 victory, which set Lanett on the path to face bitter rival LaFayette. The Lady Bulldogs ultimately bested the Lady Panthers 48-46, but Williams and his players weren’t satisfied just yet.
Lanett showed little hesitation once the state tournament began, as the squad silenced Comer with a 76-55 victory then impressed with a 54-46 win over Geneva County. The Lady Panthers then set their sights on the Lady Bulldogs once again and got the ultimate revenge by ending their rival’s season with a 53-47 victory.
The dramatic win over LaFayette pushed Lanett to the semifinals for the first time since the squad reached the Final Four in 2011 and 2012.
The chance to be in Birmingham and battle among the state’s best was a welcomed one for Williams, but what was really special to him was knowing how much the trip meant to his players.
“I was happy for them. I mean, it was the first time they actually felt like they belonged,” Williams said. “I mean, I’ve been coaching here for five years. This is the first team I’ve had that all of them feel like we belong with [the boys].”
Lanett battled Hatton for a spot in the state title game but ultimately came up short in a 45-38 loss. Williams continues to look at the positives when it comes to the season-ending defeat, saying it’s benefitted Lanett because it’s driven so many returning players to work hard in anticipation of next year.
Williams’ players have worked hard to prove they can contend for state championships just like their counterparts on the boys team, and this winter they made it happen. Williams knows his Lady Panthers face plenty more work ahead, but he is cautiously optimistic about next season being full with many more memorable moments.
“As a coach, you try not to get too high or too low. You try to keep it at an equal medium, but I’m extremely excited,” Williams said. “I’m ready to see their development over the summer. I had a lot of girls who were right there on the cusp of being very good ballplayers. It just depends on how hard they work in the offseason.”