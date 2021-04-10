COACH OF THE YEAR: Lanett’s Charlie Williams leads Lady Panthers on deep playoff run

The dramatic win over LaFayette pushed Lanett to the semifinals for the first time since the squad reached the Final Four in 2011 and 2012.

The chance to be in Birmingham and battle among the state’s best was a welcomed one for Williams, but what was really special to him was knowing how much the trip meant to his players.

“I was happy for them. I mean, it was the first time they actually felt like they belonged,” Williams said. “I mean, I’ve been coaching here for five years. This is the first team I’ve had that all of them feel like we belong with [the boys].”

Lanett battled Hatton for a spot in the state title game but ultimately came up short in a 45-38 loss. Williams continues to look at the positives when it comes to the season-ending defeat, saying it’s benefitted Lanett because it’s driven so many returning players to work hard in anticipation of next year.

Williams’ players have worked hard to prove they can contend for state championships just like their counterparts on the boys team, and this winter they made it happen. Williams knows his Lady Panthers face plenty more work ahead, but he is cautiously optimistic about next season being full with many more memorable moments.

“As a coach, you try not to get too high or too low. You try to keep it at an equal medium, but I’m extremely excited,” Williams said. “I’m ready to see their development over the summer. I had a lot of girls who were right there on the cusp of being very good ballplayers. It just depends on how hard they work in the offseason.”