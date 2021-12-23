COACH OF THE YEAR: Lee-Scott’s Buster Daniel leads Warriors back into title contention

“It was huge for our kids and huge for the program and the school too to win that football game.”

Lee-Scott lost to Pike Liberal Arts the following week, but from there on the Warriors wore out the competition. Boasting an offense that was much more comfortable in Daniel’s system and a high-flying defense that thrived in a simplified scheme, Lee-Scott won its final six games of the regular season to capture the second seed in Region 1.

The first challenge of the postseason came against Bessemer Academy, a team Lee-Scott beat 35-12 back on Oct. 1. The Warriors found the Rebels ready for a fight this time around, but the home squad got the last laugh in a hard-fought 21-15 victory to move on to the state semifinals.

Lee-Scott’s pursuit of a championship fell two wins short, as the Warriors’ season ended with a 26-13 loss to Tuscaloosa Academy the following week. Despite the disappointing ending, Daniel took pride in how his players proved Lee-Scott is fully capable of contending.

“They realized how far they can go now,” Daniel said. “They got the experience now. They know what it’s like to be there. They know what it takes to get to the next level.”