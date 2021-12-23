COACH OF THE YEAR: Lee-Scott’s Buster Daniel leads Warriors back into title contention

Despite his debut season at Lee-Scott Academy not going quite as planned, head coach Buster Daniel stayed patient and watched closely as his Warriors worked.
Soon enough, Daniel’s players proved those efforts were worthwhile.
Lee-Scott delivered a dramatic turnaround this fall by following a 2-7 record in 2020 with an 8-3 campaign this year. The Warriors’ outstanding season saw the squad beat rival Glenwood for the first time in four years and reach the state semifinals for the first time since 2016.
Thanks to the Warriors’ re-emergence in the AISA’s Class AAA, Daniel has been named the O-A News’ All-Area Football Coach of the Year.
“I was really excited to see the turnaround the guys made, and it was all because of their hard work,” Daniel said. “They dedicated themselves to the weight room, they dedicated themselves to the practice field and everything they needed to do to be good this year.”
Daniel came on board late in the offseason in 2020, and his delayed arrival coupled with limitations caused by the COVID pandemic put the Warriors squarely behind the eight ball.
The circumstances were considerably different entering Daniel’s second year, something the former Valley head coach and longtime Opelika assistant noticed right away.
Daniel explained his players were fully bought in after getting to know Daniel and his staff better last fall, and that commitment was clear in their offseason work. The results spoke for themselves: the Warriors made considerable gains in the weight room, which had Daniel excited for the season to come.
As it turned out, the veteran coach didn’t have to wait long to see his players’ dedication turn into real results.
Lee-Scott shook off a tough season-opening loss to Chambers Academy before taking on Glenwood, which had played for the Class AAA championship each of the previous two seasons.
The Warriors might have been perceived as underdogs, but they didn’t play like it on their home field. Running back JJ Meyers’ two-yard rushing touchdown pushed Lee-Scott ahead with 2:42 to go, and the Warriors’ defense forced a late turnover on downs to seal an incredible 23-22 victory.
Looking back, Daniel pointed to the rivalry victory as a true turning point for the Warriors.
“That game in itself I think was what made our season. They understood that they could play with the big boys,” Daniel said. “People here really don’t like Glenwood, and Glenwood don’t like us — and that’s OK. That’s what rivalries are all about.
“It was huge for our kids and huge for the program and the school too to win that football game.”
Lee-Scott lost to Pike Liberal Arts the following week, but from there on the Warriors wore out the competition. Boasting an offense that was much more comfortable in Daniel’s system and a high-flying defense that thrived in a simplified scheme, Lee-Scott won its final six games of the regular season to capture the second seed in Region 1.
The first challenge of the postseason came against Bessemer Academy, a team Lee-Scott beat 35-12 back on Oct. 1. The Warriors found the Rebels ready for a fight this time around, but the home squad got the last laugh in a hard-fought 21-15 victory to move on to the state semifinals.
Lee-Scott’s pursuit of a championship fell two wins short, as the Warriors’ season ended with a 26-13 loss to Tuscaloosa Academy the following week. Despite the disappointing ending, Daniel took pride in how his players proved Lee-Scott is fully capable of contending.
“They realized how far they can go now,” Daniel said. “They got the experience now. They know what it’s like to be there. They know what it takes to get to the next level.”
Daniel’s plan of building up the Lee-Scott program is well in motion now.
While the Warriors have to replace seven seniors from this year’s team, Daniel noted Lee-Scott has a little over 100 kids participating in football from fifth grade on up. Daniel noted all those players are running the same system as the varsity squad, which will hopefully set them up well once they play for the Warriors on Friday nights.
“The fans are excited, the parents are excited, the school’s excited,” Daniel said. “On Friday nights here now, we’ve got a thing they call ‘The Goat Pen’ with all of the student section, and it’s getting bigger each game.
“I’m excited to get back to work, see what they can do next year and see how far we can go.”