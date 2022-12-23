COACH OF THE YEAR: Lee-Scott wins state title in third season under Buster Daniel

In a preseason poll, only one person picked Buster Daniel’s team to finish first in the AISA at the end of the season.

With that slight in mind, the Warriors took motivation going into Daniel’s third season as head coach at Lee-Scott. They hung up a poster with that poll, each week striking through the teams above them as they crept closer and closer to an undefeated season and eventual state championship.

That three-year turnaround, perfect record and state title were the driving force behind Daniel being named Coach of the Year as part of the Opelika-Auburn News All-Area Team for the second year in a row.

Daniel’s time at Lee-Scott opened with a 2-7 season that he used as a springboard for success in 2021. In his second season, the Warriors improved to 8-3 and finished their season second in the AISA’s Region 1-AAA. The team advanced to the state semifinals but ultimately fell 13-26 on the road at Tuscaloosa Academy.

In 2022, Lee-Scott was in a position to mirror that success and surpass it if all went well. And it certainly did.

The team opened with a trip to Chambers Academy that saw the team put up 33 points in a shutout of a Rebels team that advanced all the way to the Class AA semifinals at the end of the season.

That win was foreshadowing of how the entire season would go: 12 games that saw six shutouts and an average of over 43 points per game on offense. Each week, Daniel’s focus was always on his own team rather than contemplating opponents in the future or the past.

“You have to keep the kids focused,” Daniel said. “You’ve got to let them understand — you’ve got to continue to work. What you did last week doesn’t matter because you’re playing a good opponent again next week.”

In Game 2, the Warriors shut out Monroe Academy. A week later, they gave up just six points to Morgan Academy. The most points given up by Lee-Scott in the regular season was 16 to rival Glenwood, a 36-16 victory for the Warriors.

Daniel’s preseason prediction was that he thought his team could win the region. Some shifts had occurred and the region looked different than it had in 2021, but Lee-Scott had its sights set on that title.

“From year to year, you don’t know what schools gain. You don’t know what they lose,” Daniel said. “We knew we had a good football team. We didn’t know we’d beat Glenwood. We didn’t know we’d beat Chambers. We just had to take one game at a time and prepare each week to win the football game.”

They were able to do that, with a perfect 7-0 region record to stay above Glenwood (6-1), who went perfect after facing the Warriors for the first time. That stretch of victories was what sent the Gators to the title game for an eventual rematch.

With such a dominant season, Daniel’s job next year becomes easier since so many of his younger players got to see the field in the later stages of each game.

“It helps tremendously for a sophomore or even a freshman to get to play any game time during the season,” Daniel said. “We had a lot of those guys that played a lot. They played most of the second half in just about every game.”

In their semifinal game on Nov. 10 against Valiant Cross Academy, the Warriors played through an incoming tropical storm, battling pouring rain and wind before pulling away in a 41-0 win.

That rematch in the state title game was a battle of wills, the only time all season Lee-Scott truly had to play all four quarters. On a frigid night in the Cramton Bowl, the Warriors were able to pull out a 35-21 win — their lowest offensive production since the first game and the most points given up through the entire season.

With that victory, Daniel and his team capped off what had already been the kind of season teams dreamed about. Alongside him in the celebration were a group of seniors who had been with him in those three years of establishing his goals.

“We had a great group of seniors that led on and off the field,” Daniel said. “They coached on the field. They let other guys know what was expected and that they wouldn’t accept anything less. They did a great job.”

At the end of the day, Daniel, his staff and his players were able to accomplish their goals for the season, building on the successes from last season to win a championship and set themselves up for success in the future.

“I’m thankful for the guys that I’m able to work with every day, that lead these kids and coach these kids,” Daniel said. “I’m thankful for our kids. I get to coach these guys every day. A lot of people say they have to go to work, they have to do this or that. I get to go to work.”

