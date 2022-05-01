COACH OF THE YEAR: Loachapoka's Colquhoun led Indians to elite season

It all started in the summer for head coach Shane Colquhoun and the Loachapoka boys’ basketball team.

Colquhoun says you never want to put too much stock into the summer, but the team saw what they could be during that stretch.

Replacing five seniors wasn’t easy, but the team got hot in the summer and reeled off eight straight wins to end their 10-game summer season.

That high level of play carried over into the regular season, and Colquhoun and his team had a season they will never forget.

Loachapoka finished the year 19-8 and made it to the state Elite 8 for the first time since 2014. The Indians also won the area tournament championship for the first since 2016 and won the regular season area championship for the second year in a row.

For leading Loachapoka on a highly successful run, Colquhoun has been named the Opelika-Auburn News’ Coach of the Year for boys basketball as part of the annual All-Area Team.

“It was a very fun season,” Colquhoun said. “The guys were bought in. There’s two ways that you make a deep run, you either get hot towards the end, or you just play at a very high level all the way through. I think the guys just played at a very high level all the way through, and it just made for a very enjoyable season.”

While the summer showed Colquhoun and his team what they could become, it wasn’t until the fourth game of the regular season that Colquhoun knew for sure they had something special.

The Indians were taking part in the Larry Chapman Invitational at Montgomery Academy and were facing off against last year’s Class 1A state champ Autaugaville, which was on a 36-game win streak.

Loachapoka didn’t back down and snapped the 36-game win streak with a 49-40 win over the Eagles.

“It was that moment where it was like, ‘We have something.’ And it was scary because we weren’t even playing our best ball at the time. I think it was that moment and that game and that patch of games right there.

“We also beat Brewbaker Tech, who made it to the Sweet 16 that weekend. We lost to [Jefferson Davis] the next game, but after that we beat Tallassee. It was just that little patch right there where it was like, ‘Wow, we got something.’”

The Indians continued to impress throughout the regular season as the team’s only losses came from 5A schools and above. The Indians finished 8-0 in regular-season area play and then defeated Barbour County and the Central Lions to claim the area tournament championship.

Once the state tournament began, Loachapoka defeated Woodland and Shields in the first two rounds before falling 62-52 to Brantley in the Elite 8.

Next season will be Colquhoun’s fifth as head coach at Loachapoka, and he is hoping to build off this year’s success and take the team even further in the state tournament.

“I hate to set the bar too high, but at this point, it’s state championship,” Colquhoun said. “We have five of them. Oddly enough, last decade was the first time in a decade that Loachapoka didn’t get a state championship.

“We have two in the 80s, one in the 90s, one in the 2000s, we didn’t get one in the 2010s. So, I think the expectation is to compete for a state championship. Not win, compete for a state championship and be in the thick of things.”