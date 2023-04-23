Harper leads Valley to undefeated season, state title

It’s hard to overstate what Valley boys’ basketball did in their 2022-2023 season.

Going on a perfect stretch wire to wire this year, the Rams went 33-0 on their way to an area, region and ultimately Class 5A state title.

Led by head coach Marshon Harper, this team was just the eleventh time in AHSAA history to win a state championship after going undefeated.

Harper has been coaching his group of boys since they were in elementary school, inheriting the crew in the fourth grade when their current coach had to move on. Taking over when parents started to call about wanting to keep the team together, Harper coached the group from fourth through seventh grade.

The basketball was just as good then as it is now.

“We’d travel to Florida, Tennessee, and we were just whooping people. Bad. It was unbelievable,” Harper said. “People knew when we came in that you better get ready to play some ball.”

The Chambers County school system may well be tasked by a judge this spring to combine the Valley and LaFayette schools. As the decision hangs in court, coaches and athletes at both schools have been grappling with the idea that they may be going through their final athletics year in their respective colors.

In his 24th year of coaching and a lifelong resident of Valley, Harper is proud of the history that his team has made, regardless of whether this is the final chapter in the school’s book.

“It’s been Valley High for a long time, since I’ve been a child. If there’s not going to be another Valley High School, why not go out a champion?” Harper said. “We did it in an unbelievable fashion, going 33-0, breaking a lot of records, selling out game after game.”

Not yet at retirement but having been the Rams’ coach for over two decades, Harper had a very real appreciation for the support he saw from the community as the crowds grew from one game to the next until the gym could no longer hold more fans.

“I saw people at games that I haven’t seen in 20 years, and they came back to support us,” Harper said. “Seeing the community, the school come together, it’s amazing.”

Even though it was his first-ever appearance in a state title game, the attitude around the program is that this team, with its core group made up of juniors, could easily turn around and repeat their performance again in 2024.

“We’re going to try to do it again, try to repeat. That’s what the superintendent said when we were celebrating in the locker room” Harper said. “He was giving his speech and he said, ‘It feels great, but you know what comes after this? Try to repeat.’ So we have our work cut out for this.”

That work won’t be hard though. Harper kept coming back to the word ‘routine’ when describing the season, pointing to how his team settled into their practices and got to work each day without complaint.

He gets most expressive talking about practice, a coach who truly seems to enjoy the teaching moments just as much as the success that comes after. He loves the installation of plays, being able to see the in-game moment where the hard work pays off.

“I get excited when a drill that we do works in practice works in the game. I get so excited,” Harper said. “They don’t realize. When you see that ball passed about two or three times, then someone pulls up for a jumper and it goes in— I’m like ‘That’s that drill you did.’”

Getting a dunk after a pass goes through a press, running a play that ends with someone making a wide open shot, those are the smaller moments from this 33-0 run that Harper enjoys most.

“I never thought we would be 33-0. It’s hard to go undefeated,” Harper said. “Some people go 40 or 50 years and don’t win a state title. Enjoy the moment, that’s what we’ve been doing. It’s been great.”

As he looks to the future, Harper certainly thinks another title is possible but he’s content relish in the success for now. Even thinking about coaching clinics before the season, Harper feels like that championship ring is a milestone he can celebrate that he’s always noticed on other people.

“I can just think about going to coaching clinics and watching everybody coming up and shaking my hand — and they’ve got a ring on,” Harper said. “This year when I shake somebody’s hand, I’ll have a ring on.”

That’s the reward for Harper — teaching his team the game, seeing the reception from the community, bringing success to his hometown after decades of hard work.

