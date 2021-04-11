COACH OF THE YEAR: Notasulga’s Clifton Knight guides team to semis despite multiple quarantines

Notasulga boys basketball coach Clifton Knight isn’t one to typically think about the magnitude of the moment, as the veteran coach is usually more concerned about the task at hand. That, however, was not the case when the Blue Devils made it to Birmingham on March 2.
Knight’s Blue Devils had endured three stoppages in play due to quarantines related to the coronavirus pandemic yet battled through, won their area tournament then kept it going in the state tournament. Their postseason success led Notasulga to a state semifinals appearance, and in the lead-up to the game against Belgreen Knight took a moment to take it all in.
“I really didn't understand what it meant until pretty much when we got to the area, just seeing the looks on kids' faces. We had a chance to walk the arena before we played, just letting them get a feel for the floor. Just to see their faces and having that camaraderie of staying out of town with each other and staying in a hotel, to me – because it meant so much to them – it meant a lot to me,” Knight said. “I really just tried to keep my head down and focus on the task at hand, but you couldn't help but live in the moment at some point. It meant a lot to see those guys, you know, happy to be there and excited.”
Knight’s players faced several situations this season in which they could have understandably called it quits, but they battled back time after time on their way to the program’s deepest playoff run in several decades. As a result of his team’s tenacity and unrelenting attitude, Knight has been selected as the Opelika-Auburn News’ Boys Basketball Coach of the Year.
Knight entered the season fairly confident about the talent he had on the team, but getting on the court was no small feat.
The team endured three different stoppages in play related to COVID, which took away much-needed practice time and shrank their regular-season schedule considerably. By the end of the regular season, the Blue Devils were just 2-6, with the two wins coming against area foe Central-Hayneville.
Knight had seen some flashes in the losses – which included an overtime defeat against a talented Montgomery Academy squad – and he watched as assistants Brian Ware and Keith Butler kept his players motivated. More than anything, though, Knight was struck by the resolve of his players, who kept working hard despite the threat of yet another stoppage standing right around the corner.
“It just seemed like nothing rattled this group. They played every game with confidence,” Knight said. “They had so much confidence. Some of that stuff you have to bring from home. Some of that stuff is in the person, so hats off to the players.”
That confidence was evident once the postseason began.
Notasulga knew it was state tournament bound after Central-Hayneville forfeited the rematch in the area tournament, but the question was whether it would be the area’s runner-up behind Loachapoka or if the Blue Devils could top the Indians. Loachapoka handed Notasulga two regular-season losses by a combined 19 points, but Notasulga jumped out to a comfortable lead in the area title game and held on late in an 81-71 victory.
The win over Notasulga’s biggest rival was certainly worth celebrating for Knight and his players, but as it turned out they weren’t quite done winning yet.
Notasulga dominated Talladega County Central to open the Class 1A state tournament then held off a dangerous JF Shields 49-45 in the second round. The Blue Devils only got better from there, as they jumped out on Winterboro early in the regional finals and maintained a comfortable lead to punch their tickets to Birmingham.
Notasulga’s wild postseason run came to a close in the semis, where they lost to Belgreen 66-44. While the defeat was disappointing, Knight praised his players after the fact and leaned on some words of wisdom from close friend Courtney Pritchett, Auburn High’s girls basketball coach.
“Like I told the seniors after the game, you can't really cry 'cause it ended; you've got to smile because it happened,” Knight said. “They kind of set the tone, I'm hoping for all sports. It's been a while since we did this – I think 30 years. I told them they did an excellent job leading us there. They led, the seniors, in different capacities. I told them they set the tone for the younger players to come up behind them.”
Knight has coached the Notasulga boys for 15 years, but he remains just as excited about the future as he was when he was first settling in. Knight has to replace the Blue Devils’ top three guards from this winter, but he spoke excitedly about the team’s summer plans and his mission to get the team prepared for the upcoming campaign.
Knight’s Blue Devils made the most out of an unfavorable situation this season and wound up two wins away from a state title. Now, Knight is looking to make the most of the moment and see if the Blue Devils can take another step forward next season.
“We're just looking to make those bigs better and get those guys to where they can just fill right in for where those guards left,” Knight said. “I have a good team coming back. We're going to spend some time together this summer. We're going to do some things as a team. We're trying to keep that team unity and that camaraderie. We're looking to repeat and if not win it next year.”