COACH OF THE YEAR: Notasulga’s Clifton Knight guides team to semis despite multiple quarantines

Notasulga boys basketball coach Clifton Knight isn’t one to typically think about the magnitude of the moment, as the veteran coach is usually more concerned about the task at hand. That, however, was not the case when the Blue Devils made it to Birmingham on March 2.

Knight’s Blue Devils had endured three stoppages in play due to quarantines related to the coronavirus pandemic yet battled through, won their area tournament then kept it going in the state tournament. Their postseason success led Notasulga to a state semifinals appearance, and in the lead-up to the game against Belgreen Knight took a moment to take it all in.

“I really didn't understand what it meant until pretty much when we got to the area, just seeing the looks on kids' faces. We had a chance to walk the arena before we played, just letting them get a feel for the floor. Just to see their faces and having that camaraderie of staying out of town with each other and staying in a hotel, to me – because it meant so much to them – it meant a lot to me,” Knight said. “I really just tried to keep my head down and focus on the task at hand, but you couldn't help but live in the moment at some point. It meant a lot to see those guys, you know, happy to be there and excited.”