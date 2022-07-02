COACH OF THE YEAR: Stan Pepper sets up Beulah softball for sustained success

Stan Pepper said the foundation has been laid.

Now it’s up to the Lady Bobcats to build, build, build.

After two consecutive stellar seasons, which both ended in the state championship tournament, Pepper and the Beulah softball team is looking to push forward knowing that a team can win a championship, but a program can win championships.

After the 2022 season, Beulah’s in position to do just that.

Beulah was one of the last three teams left standing in the Class 3A state playoffs, and for his guidance of the Lady Bobcats, Pepper has been named Coach of the Year as part of the 2022 Opelika-Auburn News All-Area Softball Team.

“We had great leadership from our seniors,” Pepper said. “If you’re going to do like we did, or any team at all, you’ve got to have great leadership to get as far as we did.

“We didn’t get all our goals accomplished because we wanted to win it all, but it all started with our senior leadership. I couldn’t be prouder of them. They laid the foundation for hopefully this to be a yearly occurrence as opposed to just a flash in the pan type deal.”

Beulah finished the season 45-8, winning an Area 7-3A championship on the way to the state tournament. There, the Lady Bobcats lost their first game in the double-elimination state tournament as one of the eight teams left standing, before winning three straight games to battle through the loser’s bracket.

Eventually, Beulah fell to Mobile Christian, its only two losses at the state tournament coming to state champion Houston Academy and runner-up Mobile Christian. Beulah stood as the furthest-advancing public school in the Class 3A playoffs.

Pepper said the run was a credit to his staff: assistant coaches Jamie Carden, Jeff Lamb, Allison Aikens and Ken Phillips.

“They’re the backbone. They do all the hard work and I just get the credit,” Pepper said. “I’m just the front man of a band, and they’re the backbone and they do all the hard work and they’re the real reason the program is where it is.”

In 2021, Beulah was one of the final four teams left standing in Class 3A, and the Lady Bobcats returned everyone knowing they had the chance to make 2022 a season to remember — and they did just that.

The run included a win for the books: On March 23, Beulah earned a 3-1 win over a Class 7A Fairhope team at the time ranked No. 9 in the nation by MaxPreps.

“You’ve heard coaches say this, but it’s the truth: We didn’t have any pressure but the pressure we put on ourselves,” Pepper said. “The girls, they actually enjoyed the pressure. They enjoyed being down by a run or two and then coming back. They enjoyed playing (Fairhope). They enjoyed that type of pressure. They loved playing the bigger schools. They thrived on pressure.”

Now, Pepper says, the senior group departing leaves behind a legacy after showing the younger players how to embrace that pressure — and how to lead a team to great heights.

The group of upperclassmen now were in seventh, eighth or ninth grade when Pepper became the head coach before the 2019 season.

“They’re the reason I probably got the job, if you want to know the truth, because we were so successful,” Pepper said. We won a lot of games at the junior high level. The girls, they’ve been playing with each other for a long time.

“Coaching these girls, it was fun,” he also said. “It was fun to see what they were going to try to accomplish each time. They competed in the weight room against each other. They competed at the plate, hitting-wise, they competed out in the field. They competed against each other and they competed against the other team. But they thrived on the pressure and they loved the competition.”

Now, Pepper figures Beulah has all the ingredients to keep it going. “You’re wanting to build a program. I don’t want to have just teams. ... A team goes away. A program is consistent. That’s what we want,” he said.

And thanks to the foundation laid, he sees big things for the Lady Bobcats moving forward:

“We’ve got girls that I feel confident in that we’re going to be able to be just as good next year, because of the leadership they had,” Pepper said. “Now they know what leadership looks like, so now we’ve just got to continue getting that same response from the ladies that’s coming up.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do ahead of us. The girls know the road... It’s just a matter of getting on that road and keep doing the things we’ve done to get us there in the past.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.