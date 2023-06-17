There are a lot of things coaches can like about how their teams play, but Tina Deese takes a bit of a different approach.

Looking back at the 2023 season for Lee-Scott Academy softball, Deese likes the fight she saw from her Warriors. It’s an intangible strength she thinks they have, something other than batting averages, base-running or fielding. They’re putting in an effort that everything else can follow behind.

“It’s been more of a culture thing,” Deese said, “Learning how to fight.” In the last game of the season, in the AISA Class AAA state championship game, the Warriors clawed back to tie things up 7-7 in the final inning before ultimately falling 8-7 in a walk off to Macon East. Deese taught them that resilience.

With the Warriors picking up three wins in the playoffs and making a championship game appearance, Deese has been named the Opelika-Auburn News Coach of the Year as part of the 2023 All-Area Softball Team. Ending the series as runners up in their classification, the Warriors were able to check every box except the final one and that’s where they’ll set their sights for next season.

“They’ve just learned to fight,” Deese said. She’s taught them a mindset that allows them to “take a punch, then throw a punch,” rather than just letting the game happen around them.

Seniors Lindsay Joiner and Janie Reeves had embraced a leadership role at second base and catcher. Position players were fitting into their niche. Things may have gotten off to a slow start, but the success started coming to the Warriors when it had to.

“You can see Lindsay and Janie passing things on,” Deese said. “They were essential. They were a very big part of the whole picture, and we’ll miss them a lot. I miss them, just as people.”

During practice and in-game situations, the two were reinforcing Deese’s lessons for the younger players and setting a precedent for when they’re done. The year didn’t get off to a scorching start and it didn’t end with a ring on the Warriors’ fingers, but Deese sees it as a step forward.

Deese took a lot of joy this season from the amount of fun her players were having.

“They’ve made softball fun again,” Deese said. “(Lindsay and Janie) were demanding as seniors but demanding in a good way.”

Deese in recent years said she’s seen her teams improve over the course of the season, picking up steam and she can encourage them as that development happens.

“You can encourage them, ‘We’re not there yet, but we’re going to be,’” she said. “There have been times in the past where we have just been totally out of ballgames but this year, we were never out of a ballgame.”

In a tight matchup with rival Glenwood, the Warriors ultimately pulled out a 14-13 win after putting up seven runs in the top of the seventh. That’s what Deese means when she wants her team to fight.

“We just grew as a club, all the way through the season, knowing that you’ve got a chance to win it there at the end,” Deese said. That’s the faith she’s fostered, giving the team the confidence to play for it all regardless of the moments where it felt like they were out of the fight.

Rather than scratching some runs across then letting off the gas like in some years past, Deese is developing her players into teams that put in whatever effort is required to win, which paid off against Macon East when the Warriors just refused to die.

“They’ve just come together,” Deese said. “I’m blessed to have a ton of hustling, highly motivated athletes to work with.”

As the Warriors have built momentum and bought into that faith Deese pumps into them, they’re building a foundation of confidence for the future. Building up a young team on the success of this season, Deese knows that doing her job well these past few years means she won’t have to instill that confidence in the future.

“This year, they never looked back. They never lost hope. They knew what we were playing for,” Deese said. “At one point it was hard but at this point, if you’re doing your job, you don’t have to coach that stuff up, it just happens.”

Deese is doing her job and that intangible faith is there. She’s seen players grow on and off the field and knows it’ll prepare the Warriors better for whatever challenges come next.

After a run through the playoffs and an appearance in the state title series, Deese thinks this season can be a jumping-off point for 2024. She lost the leadership of her seniors, and the start of the season will likely be a bit slow again, but she feels like this season was one of progress.

“They’re growing mentally. Their softball IQ is three times, four times what it was when they got in and it’s awesome to watch,” Deese said. “I couldn’t be more blessed with a group of kids to coach.”