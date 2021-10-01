Cooper scores three touchdowns, Opelika runs past Russell County

Opelika running back Kaden Cooper was nearly unstoppable on the ground with three rushing touchdowns in Opelika’s 52-35 win over Russell County Friday.

Cooper weaved his way through the defense in Friday’s win as he finished the day with 16 carries for 122 yards and those three scores.

“I always want to get the ball,” Cooper said.

Opelika moved to 4-3 with the win and 4-0 in Region 2-6A.

Fellow Opelika running back Jayden Doolittle began Friday night’s rushing attack with a 62-yard touchdown as he slipped through Russell County defenders before out-running the defense for the score to put Opelika up 10-0.

Russell County responded with a 5-yard rushing touchdown from running back Drew Pickett as Pickett hurdled a defender and landed in the end zone for the score.

Twice during Friday’s game, the Warriors cut the lead to three, but both times Opelika responded and extended the lead.