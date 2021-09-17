D’quez Madden, Kaden Cooper are Arthur Woods are this week’s O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote

D’quez Madden, running back

Lanett

Madden helped the Panthers pick up a 44-6 rivalry win over LaFayette Friday in Opelika. The Lanett back rushed for 121 yards and scored three touchdowns on the ground on just 13 carries.

Kaden Cooper, running back

Opelika

Cooper was a big part of Opelika's 28-6 road win over Carver-Montgomery Thursday. The Opelika running back finished the night with 124 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 37 carries.

Arthur Woods, tight end/defensive back

Reeltown

Woods ran in two touchdowns and recovered a fumble in Reeltown’s 42-0 win over Goshen on Friday night.