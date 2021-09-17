 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
D’quez Madden, Kaden Cooper are Arthur Woods are this week’s O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote
0 Comments
East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week

D’quez Madden, Kaden Cooper are Arthur Woods are this week’s O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
_D3S3450.jpg

Lanett's D'quez Madden (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second half. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.

D’quez Madden, running back

Lanett

Madden helped the Panthers pick up a 44-6 rivalry win over LaFayette Friday in Opelika. The Lanett back rushed for 121 yards and scored three touchdowns on the ground on just 13 carries.

Kaden Cooper, running back

Opelika

Cooper was a big part of Opelika's 28-6 road win over Carver-Montgomery Thursday. The Opelika running back finished the night with 124 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 37 carries.

Arthur Woods, tight end/defensive back

Reeltown

Woods ran in two touchdowns and recovered a fumble in Reeltown’s 42-0 win over Goshen on Friday night.

Who is the East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week?

You voted:
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is Sean Payton an early frontrunner for Coach of the Year?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert