Dadeville claims last-minute win over LaFayette

“They showed up and they played,” McDonald said. “On the films I’ve seen, that is by far the best they’ve played up front on both sides. We were lucky to get out of here with a win. We made a few adjustments in the second half and got it straightened out.”

Early on, Dadeville’s offense couldn’t get much of anything going. With both teams going to their ground game early, opportunities were few and far between in the first half. The difference was LaFayette took advantage of its early chances.

Tazarius Towles had a pair of passing touchdowns in the first half, including one to Vinay Singh and another to Combs.

But Dadeville clearly regrouped at halftime. The Tigers held LaFayette to negative-2 yards on its first drive of the third quarter and also retaliated with a 47-yard gem of a touchdown pass from Smith to Phil Dowdell.

Dadeville had several other chances to score, but a few turnovers and some uncharacteristic penalties kept the Tigers from gaining any momentum early. They will take this game as a jumping off point for the second half of the season, though.

“We gotta get better,” McDonald said. “We took halftime to adjust, but we had a couple of fumbles. We could’ve scored another time early but we got caught in the wrong grouping down there and had 12 men on the field. A lot of that I attribute to not being focused (because of homecoming). But our backs ran hard, and it was a hard-fought game.”