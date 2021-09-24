Dadeville claims last-minute win over LaFayette

With 5:19 left in Friday’s rivalry matchup, Dadeville was facing a five-point deficit and a long field. It looked like it was all over until a personal foul against LaFayette gave the Tigers hope.
Then when Christian Nelson came out with an injury, the journey to the end zone looked even tougher. Dadeville knew it had to continually feed its other top option at running back, and Javuntae Holley stepped up to the task. He busted out short run after short run before capping it off with a 7-yard touchdown, giving the Tigers a one-point lead and ultimately helping ensure a 15-12 victory.
“We told the kids at halftime, ‘If y’all won’t quit, we’ll wear them down and beat them in the fourth quarter,’” Dadeville coach Roger McDonald said. “That’s exactly what it was, and we beat them at the last minute. What a game.”
And the game wasn’t over just yet. Quarterback Lane Smith used all his toughness to bully in a two-point conversion to grab the three-point edge, but there were still 40.7 seconds left on the clock. LaFayette wasn’t about to go down without a fight.
David McCoy connected with Josh Combs for a 55-yard pass to get the Bulldogs in the red zone. Dadeville nearly had it won after a bad snap from LaFayette and a tackle of McCoy 7 yards short; however, the Bulldogs got one final timeout in with 1.0 seconds remaining. But their final play came up just short.
“They showed up and they played,” McDonald said. “On the films I’ve seen, that is by far the best they’ve played up front on both sides. We were lucky to get out of here with a win. We made a few adjustments in the second half and got it straightened out.”
Early on, Dadeville’s offense couldn’t get much of anything going. With both teams going to their ground game early, opportunities were few and far between in the first half. The difference was LaFayette took advantage of its early chances.
Tazarius Towles had a pair of passing touchdowns in the first half, including one to Vinay Singh and another to Combs.
But Dadeville clearly regrouped at halftime. The Tigers held LaFayette to negative-2 yards on its first drive of the third quarter and also retaliated with a 47-yard gem of a touchdown pass from Smith to Phil Dowdell.
Dadeville had several other chances to score, but a few turnovers and some uncharacteristic penalties kept the Tigers from gaining any momentum early. They will take this game as a jumping off point for the second half of the season, though.
“We gotta get better,” McDonald said. “We took halftime to adjust, but we had a couple of fumbles. We could’ve scored another time early but we got caught in the wrong grouping down there and had 12 men on the field. A lot of that I attribute to not being focused (because of homecoming). But our backs ran hard, and it was a hard-fought game.”