Dadeville drops Beulah, clinches playoff spot for first time since 2015

After the Dadeville defense forced a three-and-out on the game’s opening possession, Philstavious Dowdell caught the punt at his own 40, broke a few tackles and raced all the way to the end zone to put his team up 6-0.

On the next play from scrimmage, the Tigers added on, as Ja'vuntae Holley picked off Beulah quarterback Kaleb Abney and returned it for their second touchdown in only 15 second of game time.

The Bobcats managed their first first down on their third drive, but on third-and-long, Dowdell made his second big play, beating out Holley for the Tigers’ second interception—and then he returned that for another touchdown.

“We just kept making plays,” McDonald said of the hot start. “I said, ‘Heck, we aren’t even going to have to go on the field on offense. Anytime your defense and special teams can make plays, that’s big.”

Thanks to that hot start, the Tigers offense could do what they do best, line up and run the ball, something the Tigers proved on their first drive.

They did not attempt a pass on the nine-play, 66-yard drive which saw them score their first offensive touchdown when Christian Nelson punched it in from five yards out early in the second quarter.