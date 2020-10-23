Dadeville drops Beulah, clinches playoff spot for first time since 2015

DADEVILLE — Before the season started, Roger McDonald told his Dadeville team that they could make the playoffs.
The Tigers have not had a winning season since 2014 or made the postseason since 2015. But the first-year head coach believed in this team.
Friday night, with a chance to prove him right, the Tigers wasted no time in clinching their spot in the dance.
Thanks to three non-offensive first quarter touchdowns, Dadeville sped past Beulah 41-0, to improve to 6-3 on the season and seal up the program’s first winning season in six years.
“I’m just as proud as I can be of the players and the coaches,” McDonald said. “This solidifies a winning season and these kids have been through a lot.”
As soon as the game clock expired, the Tigers raced to the north end zone at Tiger Stadium to celebrate, where they posed with index fingers held high and celebrated with their coaches.
That wasn’t the first time they celebrated in that end zone. They celebrated in that same spot four times, three of those times coming in the first quarter after scoring touchdowns, and none of which were scored by the offense.
The Tigers kicked the ball off to Beulah to start the game and before their offense took the field, they had a 20-point lead thanks to their defense and special teams.
After the Dadeville defense forced a three-and-out on the game’s opening possession, Philstavious Dowdell caught the punt at his own 40, broke a few tackles and raced all the way to the end zone to put his team up 6-0.
On the next play from scrimmage, the Tigers added on, as Ja'vuntae Holley picked off Beulah quarterback Kaleb Abney and returned it for their second touchdown in only 15 second of game time.
The Bobcats managed their first first down on their third drive, but on third-and-long, Dowdell made his second big play, beating out Holley for the Tigers’ second interception—and then he returned that for another touchdown.
“We just kept making plays,” McDonald said of the hot start. “I said, ‘Heck, we aren’t even going to have to go on the field on offense. Anytime your defense and special teams can make plays, that’s big.”
Thanks to that hot start, the Tigers offense could do what they do best, line up and run the ball, something the Tigers proved on their first drive.
They did not attempt a pass on the nine-play, 66-yard drive which saw them score their first offensive touchdown when Christian Nelson punched it in from five yards out early in the second quarter.
Beulah had their best drive of the night on the ensuing kickoff, converting on fourth down to make it to the Dadeville 5-yard line before a fumbled snap brought the drive to a halt.
Despite defensive coordinator Jessie Foster being in quarantine, the Tigers’ defense was in control all night, forcing three turnovers and only allowing Beulah to make it into the red zone the one time.
After that red-zone stand, despite the poor field position and just a few minutes remaining in the half, Dadeville’s offense put together a 96-yard touchdown drive. Lane Smith connected with Jace Kirkland for a 20-yard gain to get the Tigers away from the goal line and finished it off with a 48-yard heave on third down to Avontae Wilson for the score.
Dowdell once again opened the second half with a touchdown, this time on the third-quarter kickoff. The sophomore wide receiver and defensive back finished the night with two special teams’ touchdowns and a pick-six.
During the running clock in the second half, Dadeville made sure to get as many players as possible into the playoff-clinching game before the celebration began.
The Tigers have one more regular season game remaining, a matchup with B.B. Comer next Thursday. They will then enter the 3A playoffs for the first time in five years.
Dadeville 41, Beulah 0
B – 0 0 0 0 – 0
D – 20 14 7 0 – 41
First quarter
D – Philstavious Dowdell punt return (XP good), 9:37
D – Ja'vuntae Holley interception (XP good), 9:22
D – Philstavious Dowdell interception (XP good), 5:77
Second quarter
D – Christian Nelson 5 run (XP good), 10:37
D -- Avontae Wilson 48 reception from Lane Smith (XP good), :12
Third quarter
D – Philstavious Dowdell kick return (XP good), 7:36
Beulah High vs Dadeville football - 2020
Beulah High vs Dadeville football - 2020
Beulah High vs Dadeville football - 2020
Beulah High vs Dadeville football - 2020
Beulah High vs Dadeville football - 2020
Beulah High vs Dadeville football - 2020
Beulah High vs Dadeville football - 2020
Beulah High vs Dadeville football - 2020
Beulah High vs Dadeville football - 2020
Beulah High vs Dadeville football - 2020
Beulah High vs Dadeville football - 2020
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!