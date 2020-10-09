 Skip to main content
Dadeville football forfeits game against Trinity
Prep Football

Dadeville football forfeits game against Trinity

  Updated
LaFayette High vs Dadeville football - 2020

Dadeville takes a timeout to discuss the play during the team's game against LaFayette on Sept. 25.

 Eric Starling/For the O-A News

Dadeville has canceled its home football game Friday against Trinity Presbyterian School. Due to the forfeiture, Dadeville drops to 4-3 overall and 2-3 in region play.

“We have canceled the game, and it won’t be rescheduled. As of right now, the only thing that’s being done is tonight’s game,” Dadeville head coach Roger McDonald said. “The Dadeville coaching staff, administration and board of education are always going to put the safety of the Dadeville students first.”

McDonald could not confirm whether the cancelation was due to coronavirus concerns. A social media post from Trinity’s school account, however, stated the game’s cancelation by Dadeville was “due to Covid.”

Dadeville becomes the latest of several local football teams that have had their 2020 schedule affected this fall. It is the third area team this week alone, as Valley and Tallassee have each canceled at least one game since Monday.

Additionally, Beulah was forced to miss three games to start the year due to positive cases, Russell County did not play its first four games due to coronavirus concerns and Auburn High’s opener against Bob Jones was postponed and then later canceled due to traveling concerns during the pandemic.

