Dadeville football: Schedule, photos, outlook for 2022 season

OFFENSE

For Dadeville, it’s all about the weapons, and getting those weapons loose in space.

After burning up the football field last season, Philstavious Dowdell won the 100-meter dash and the 200-meter dash at the state track meet this spring, and he’ll be back for Dadeville this fall at wide receiver.

Antojuan Woody, opposite him at receiver, is just as explosive, says Dadeville head coach Roger McDonald.

And with a host of running backs with carries under their belt from last season, Dadeville’s offense looks to be fast and physical in 2022.

Dadeville enters its third season under McDonald. “After two years now everybody, they’re on the same page,” McDonald said. “So we’re just excited. Kids have put in a lot of hard work in the offseason and worked real hard this summer. We’re just ready to get back and play some football.”

Dadeville has four running backs back: Jay Burns, Daquan Doss, Ivory Rigby and Logan Champion.

In front of them, big guards Zi Moon and Will Johns lead the way.

“Both our starting guards are returning, Zi Moon and Will Johns, and that’s big for us,” McDonald said. “We can do a lot of pulling and stuff and getting those guys out in front out there trying to lead those backs. So, excited to have both of those two kids back.”

Leading the offense, Dadeville lost quarterback Lane Smith from last season, and will have a new QB1 entering 2022. Jordan Rambo entered camp playing for the job after having taken some snaps last season.

“The big thing is not the athletic ability but just coming in and being able to control the huddle and run the offense and do what we ask when the bullets are flying when it’s live action,” McDonald said. “That’s going to be the big thing.”

DEFENSE

For the Dadeville defense, it begins with Avontae Wilson — but McDonald is sure to say it doesn’t end there.

Wilson leads the charge, though. At 6-foot-2, he stands looking every bit like a college prospect and the senior will look to play his way into a scholarship this fall.

Wilson’s season ended early last year with injury but he’s back for another year in 2022.

“I feel good about this season,” Wilson said this preseason. “We’ve put in a lot of work. I did a lot of work to get back better like I needed to be. I’m looking forward to getting out there again.”

Wilson has made visits to schools like Coastal Carolina and South Alabama.

“Anytime you’ve got a college recruit type playing over there — but we’ve got a lot of kids on defense other than Avontae that have all played a lot of snaps,” McDonald said. “A lot of them started as 10th graders and 11th graders.”

At least one started even younger: Burns, who was a freshman last year, had to start at linebacker as a freshman, and “he really turned out to be a gem for us,” McDonald said.

Then there’s Dowdell, who plays in the defensive backfield and is a threat to score not just on offense.

Last season he returned three punts for touchdowns and he returned two kickoffs for touchdowns, and he’s a threat any time he gets his hands on an interception on the defensive side.

Dadeville Tigers 2022 football schedule Aug. 19 vs. B.B. Comer Aug. 26 at Reeltown Sept. 2 at Weaver* Sept. 9 vs. Saks* Sept. 16 at Walter Welborn* Sept. 23 at Notasulga Sept. 30 vs. Beaulah* Oct. 14 at Childersburg* Oct. 21 vs. Randolph County* Oct. 28 vs. Wicksburg *-denotes Region 4-3A game

Vital stats >> Head Coach: Roger McDonald (3rd season at DHS; 12-8, 112-77 overall record) >> Stadium: Tiger Stadium >> Region: Class 3A, Region 4 >> 2021 record: 6-4 (4-3) >> Returning Starters: 14 (6 offense, 8 defense) >> Last Playoff App.: 2021 >> Last Region Title: 2013 >> State Titles: 1981