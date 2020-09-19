Dadeville hosts Childersburg in region showdown

McDonald said he couldn’t single one player out among the group as far as who has led the way, explaining there have been so many to step up to the challenges he and his assistants have thrown their way. That buy-in has been a welcomed sight for McDonald, who has been a head coach at five different programs but plans for Dadeville to be the final stop in his career.

“I told them this is not going to be a short-term job for me. This is it for me. I hope and pray this is the last one because I don’t plan on moving again. I want it to be long-term, and we’re going to do things right and build it,” McDonald said. “The kids kind of understand the situation, but I’m extremely happy with the effort. I knew there would be great effort when I took this job. I knew we would be young. I knew all the negatives, but I also knew the positives like how hard these kids would work. I’m as happy as I can be with that.”

Dadeville quarterback Lane Smith and running back Javuntae Holley will look to help the Tigers return to form against a Childersburg team that topped Goshen 53-12 last week.