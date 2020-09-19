Dadeville hosts Childersburg in region showdown

Following a tough loss on the road last week, the Dadeville Tigers have dusted themselves off in anticipation of another important region showdown. The Tigers have had to wait one day longer than expected, but they hope to prove it was well worth the wait this afternoon.
Dadeville (1-2, 0-2) hosts Childersburg (1-2) in Region 4-3A action at 1 p.m. CT today. The matchup was postponed from Friday night as a result of Tallapoosa County Schools postponing classes Thursday and Friday due to inclement weather.
The Tigers are looking for a big bounce back after a disappointing 60-14 loss to Pike County last Friday. Dadeville head coach Roger McDonald explained the team played good in spurts, but turnovers and poor tackling on a kickoff set the stage for the Tigers’ second straight loss this season.
“We cut the score to 18-14 with that second long drive to score, and they ran the kickoff back. That took the wind out of us. We’re having to play some young kids who are not real strong yet. Pike County really exposed the fact that we’re not real strong,” McDonald said. “You just move on to the next one. This whole season is kind of like an extra-long spring training in my opinion. That’s what we’ve told the kids. We’re just working week to week to get better, and that’s the way we’re looking at it.”
McDonald is one of seven local coaches who were tasked with taking over a new program during a shortened offseason, but despite the challenges the veteran head coach said he was pleased with his team’s efforts. Dadeville had already been forced to play some inexperienced players this season before several players were injured, but even with those limitations McDonald spoke highly about how all of his players have gone about their business each day.
McDonald said he couldn’t single one player out among the group as far as who has led the way, explaining there have been so many to step up to the challenges he and his assistants have thrown their way. That buy-in has been a welcomed sight for McDonald, who has been a head coach at five different programs but plans for Dadeville to be the final stop in his career.
“I told them this is not going to be a short-term job for me. This is it for me. I hope and pray this is the last one because I don’t plan on moving again. I want it to be long-term, and we’re going to do things right and build it,” McDonald said. “The kids kind of understand the situation, but I’m extremely happy with the effort. I knew there would be great effort when I took this job. I knew we would be young. I knew all the negatives, but I also knew the positives like how hard these kids would work. I’m as happy as I can be with that.”
Dadeville quarterback Lane Smith and running back Javuntae Holley will look to help the Tigers return to form against a Childersburg team that topped Goshen 53-12 last week.
McDonald admitted he isn’t too familiar with Childersburg — he said the last time he watched them play was when he was a Handley assistant in 1995 — but that from the film he’s watched it is evident that the road Tigers are athletic and have some impressive linemen. For the most part, McDonald said his players will keep the focus on themselves and try to shore up the issues they’ve been having in hopes of turning things around.
In terms of the matchup, McDonald said his main objectives are for Dadeville to do a better job covering kickoffs and having better ball security. McDonald’s strategy to winning games has always been centered around solid special teams play, great defense, a reliable rushing attack and dominating time of possession, but the turnover issues and poor kickoff coverage has been detrimental to that style of play.
McDonald explained his Tigers focused on ball control and kickoffs throughout the week to ensure they were ready to go this afternoon.
Dadeville has taken back-to-back region losses but now has a chance to grab its first region win of the season. Although the win would be an important step in the right direction for the Tigers, McDonald explained that in this year a win only carries over so much.
“In a typical year, I think it would be important, but this is such a different year. You’re just trying to go week-to-week. There’s not a lot of talk about it, but every school is still dealing with the virus deal and the way we have to check the kids. We’re really not supposed to discuss a lot of that kind of stuff, but it’s constantly kids in and out,” McDonald said. “You’re just still week-to-week, and the kids know that. You could all of a sudden be shut down. It’s just not typical, and you can’t put the same thought process of how you’re playing for the next week or playing for standings in the region.
“It’s just different. It’s an odd, strange feeling this season.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!