Dadeville impresses, jumps into Prep Power Poll

Friday and Saturday featured some impressive performances for the local teams, and as a result the Prep Power Poll stays mostly the same. There is, however, one new squad thanks to a big Saturday win.
Area teams held their own this week, as they combined to go 11-6 with splits occurring in Lanett-LaFayette and Glenwood-Springwood. The top nine teams from last week’s poll hold steady with Dadeville jumping to No. 10 after the Tigers’ 28-7 victory over Childersburg and Loachapoka’s 35-0 loss to Maplesville.
1. Glenwood (5-0)
It was same story, different day for the Gators on Friday thanks to a 61-14 non-region victory against Springwood. Quarterback Jackon Griner helped lead the offense to another big night, and at this point the Gators have outscored their last three opponents 154-29. Glenwood has a bye this week before traveling to play Monroe Academy next Friday.
2. Lanett (4-1)
The Panthers put together an impressive game against rival LaFayette, as quarterback Markavious Atkinson threw one touchdown and running back/defensive back Kadarius Zackery had two interceptions, a 91-yard punt return touchdown and one rushing touchdown in a 26-0 victory. Lanett returns home this week to face Handley in non-region action.
T-3. Auburn High (5-0)
The Tigers took total control of their game early on against Jeff Davis, scoring 33 second-quarter points en route to a 47-0 victory. The Tigers were led by quarterback Matthew Caldwell, who completed nine passes for 193 yards and one touchdown. Auburn has an unexpected bye week this week due to non-region opponent Bob Jones’ forfeit. The Tigers will be back in action next Friday when they travel to Central-Phenix City.
T-3. Central-Phenix City (3-2)
The Red Devils found themselves in a shootout early on with Enterprise, but the home squad finally got rolling and took a 45-28 victory. Central running back Joseph McKay was once again the team’s workhorse, and he ended the night with 13 carries for 208 yards and two touchdowns. Central hits the road this week for a non-region matchup with Opelika.
5. Chambers Academy (5-0)
The Rebels have been going full speed in their first season back in Class AA, and it continued Friday with a 46-7 victory over Valiant Cross. Wide receiver Jeremy Conway came up big for the Rebels by bringing in three receptions for 114 yards and two touchdowns and also taking off on a 52-yard punt return touchdown. Chambers has a big non-region matchup at home against Pike Liberal Arts on Friday.
6. Opelika (3-1)
Opelika handled its business in region play once again in a 24-7 victory against Carver-Montgomery. Quarterback Malik Finley and running back JD Tolbert each shined in the win, with each player finding the end zone for the Bulldogs. Opelika returns to non-region Friday when the Bulldogs host Central-Phenix City.
7. Notasulga (3-0)
It’s been nothing but positives on the field so far for Notasulga, and it continued Friday with a 37-10 victory over Billingsley. Quarterback Walter Tatum shined once again for the Blue Devils, running for three touchdowns and throwing for another in the blowout. Notasulga has a bye week this week before hitting the road for an important region game against Loachapoka.
8. Reeltown (3-2)
Reeltown handled an important region road test Friday by taking care of Goshen 34-13. Quarterback Gabe Bryant and the Rebels have responded well after the prior week’s loss to Montgomery Catholic and will try to keep it rolling going forward. Reeltown has a bye before traveling to face Trinity on the road.
9. Valley (4-1)
After a loss two weeks ago followed by a cancelled game, Valley bounced back well this week with a strong 21-6 region victory over Sidney Lanier. The Rams’ two-headed monster at running back played well, as Josh Heath broke off a 40-yard touchdown and Dalton Dunn got in on the fun with a seven-yard score. The Rams have a bye this week before hosting Eufaula.
10. Dadeville (2-2)
The Tigers had to wait an extra day to play due to inclement weather, but they proved the wait was well worth it in a 28-7 victory over region foe Childersburg. Quarterback Lane Smith was impressive in the win, rushing for a 10-yard score, returning an interception 35 yards for a score and even serving as the long snapper on Dadeville’s 20-yard field goal just before halftime. Dadeville travels to face LaFayette in non-region play this week.
