Dadeville impresses, jumps into Prep Power Poll

7. Notasulga (3-0)

It’s been nothing but positives on the field so far for Notasulga, and it continued Friday with a 37-10 victory over Billingsley. Quarterback Walter Tatum shined once again for the Blue Devils, running for three touchdowns and throwing for another in the blowout. Notasulga has a bye week this week before hitting the road for an important region game against Loachapoka.

8. Reeltown (3-2)

Reeltown handled an important region road test Friday by taking care of Goshen 34-13. Quarterback Gabe Bryant and the Rebels have responded well after the prior week’s loss to Montgomery Catholic and will try to keep it rolling going forward. Reeltown has a bye before traveling to face Trinity on the road.

9. Valley (4-1)

After a loss two weeks ago followed by a cancelled game, Valley bounced back well this week with a strong 21-6 region victory over Sidney Lanier. The Rams’ two-headed monster at running back played well, as Josh Heath broke off a 40-yard touchdown and Dalton Dunn got in on the fun with a seven-yard score. The Rams have a bye this week before hosting Eufaula.

10. Dadeville (2-2)

The Tigers had to wait an extra day to play due to inclement weather, but they proved the wait was well worth it in a 28-7 victory over region foe Childersburg. Quarterback Lane Smith was impressive in the win, rushing for a 10-yard score, returning an interception 35 yards for a score and even serving as the long snapper on Dadeville’s 20-yard field goal just before halftime. Dadeville travels to face LaFayette in non-region play this week.