Dadeville looks to claw back into playoffs for first time since 2015

The Dadeville Tigers have their chance to etch their names — and get the program back in the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

Dadeville (5-3, 3-3) will host Beulah (1-7, 1-5) to close Region 4-3A play tonight at 7 p.m., and for Dadeville, a win pushes the Tigers into the postseason.

The Tigers are coming off of a thrilling 7-6 victory over Reeltown last Friday and are eager to return to the playoffs under first-year head coach Roger McDonald.

Despite taking over the program during a shortened offseason and battling COVID-19, McDonald is quick to direct the credit to his players for buying in and putting in the work.

“(They) have played hard and we've had some success and they’ve fought their guts out. But you know, it’s good for the kids and it's good for the community. I tried to tell them, even though it's my first year here it ain't about me, it’s about those kids and how hard they worked. They've been resilient, you know. We've had to battle through the quarantines with the virus all season and so I am just as proud as can be of these players.”

The Tigers may have had a losing record each of the last three seasons, but McDonald still had confidence in the program and thought they could make the playoffs this season and has told his team so.