Dadeville looks to claw back into playoffs for first time since 2015

The Dadeville Tigers have their chance to etch their names — and get the program back in the playoffs for the first time since 2015.
Dadeville (5-3, 3-3) will host Beulah (1-7, 1-5) to close Region 4-3A play tonight at 7 p.m., and for Dadeville, a win pushes the Tigers into the postseason.
The Tigers are coming off of a thrilling 7-6 victory over Reeltown last Friday and are eager to return to the playoffs under first-year head coach Roger McDonald.
Despite taking over the program during a shortened offseason and battling COVID-19, McDonald is quick to direct the credit to his players for buying in and putting in the work.
“(They) have played hard and we've had some success and they’ve fought their guts out. But you know, it’s good for the kids and it's good for the community. I tried to tell them, even though it's my first year here it ain't about me, it’s about those kids and how hard they worked. They've been resilient, you know. We've had to battle through the quarantines with the virus all season and so I am just as proud as can be of these players.”
The Tigers may have had a losing record each of the last three seasons, but McDonald still had confidence in the program and thought they could make the playoffs this season and has told his team so.
“I came into it thinking that there's a possibility we could get into the playoffs and that's what I told the kids early on,” he said. “That's why I wanted this job.
“I said, if you just buy into what we're doing and work hard, no matter how it goes early in the season, you just keep playing and competing in the end it'll work out where we need it to.”
The Tigers are just one win away from accomplishing that, but they are focused on staying true to the principles that have carried them this far, playing physical defense and grinding out enough points on offense.
They will be facing a Beulah team that is fresh off of its only win of the season, a 42-13 victory over Goshen
McDonald wasn’t shy about the Tigers’ defensive strategy: try and stop Beulah quarterback Kaleb Abney, who McDonald singled out as the Bobcats’ best player.
“We will have to do a good job taking away the quarterback. Kaleb's a real good athlete from Beulah so we’ve got to make sure we stop him. To me he’s their best player by far, and he’s the kid you’ve got to stop.”
Quarterback Lane Smith and running back Javuntae Holley will look to spark an offense that managed just seven points last Friday, but got the job done in a 7-6 win over Reeltown.
“We do what we do,” McDonald said of his offense. “We’re going to line up and run it at you and if you stop us, you’ve got a chance to beat us, because that’s what we are going to do.”
