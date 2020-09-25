Dadeville meets LaFayette at a non-region crossroads

Coming off an important region victory, the Dadeville Tigers will try to keep the momentum going this week when they face LaFayette.
The Bulldogs will be looking to bounce back from a tough rivalry loss last week.
LaFayette (0-3 overall, 0-3 Region 4-2A) hosts Dadeville (2-2 overall, 1-2 Region 4-3A) Friday at 7 p.m. in a non-region matchup that will give both programs a chance to make some adjustments before jumping back into region play next week.
After consecutive region losses, Dadeville responded in a big way last Saturday with a 28-7 victory over Childersburg. Despite not practicing since Wednesday because of inclement weather, the Tigers were able to get their running game going thanks to big performances from juniors Christian Nelson and Javuntae ‘Juicy’ Holley.
Holley had 107 yards and two touchdowns while Nelson piled up 139 yards on 25 carries. Their success on the ground was key, head coach Roger McDonald explained.
“If we don’t run the football, then we aren’t going to win,” McDonald said. “It’s that simple.”
The Tigers also got some timely passing from quarterback Lane Smith, who finished the game 2-for-5 passing for 61 yards and had five carries for 27 yards and one score. His 42-yard pass to Philstavious Dowdell late in the second quarter set up a field goal to put Dadeville up 9-7 at the half after the team trailed 6-7 — and after that turning point, Dadeville went on to score the next 19 points on the way to victory.
Despite the win, McDonald assured the Tigers haven’t started to rest on their laurels or change up their routine.
“Same thing we always do,” he said of preparation this week. “We have the same routine we follow. We don’t really change a whole lot.
“We stick to the same routine.”
Holley and Nelson will look to have another impressive performance against a Bulldogs team that is hungry for their first win of the season and according to McDonald, has “great athletes all over the field” and is well-coached on both sides of the ball.
The Bulldogs are coming off of a 26-0 loss to rival Lanett, but first-year head coach Juan Williams has seen positives and acknowledged he has a young team and that cutting down on mental errors will be key for LaFayette turning the season around.
“We’ve got to get better in the mental aspect of the game,” Williams said. “Right now, a lot of mental errors are taking over things. Our thing right now is our mental focus and attention to detail.”
The Bulldogs also need to cut down their turnovers, as their four interceptions were costly in last week’s loss to Lanett. William’s doesn’t expect any hangover from the rivalry loss and has his team focused on improving their fundamentals.
“We understand the things that are holding us back right now. Every day is a day that we try to press on the task at hand, so that’s what our kids doing now, just focusing on the task at hand,” Williams said.
Williams knows that Dadeville will try and attack his team on the ground and was impressed with the Tigers’ line and how hard Holley and Smith run the ball.
As for Dadeville, the Tigers expect to attack LaFayette just like any other opponent, region or non-region.
“We don’t worry about that. We just practice and go play who we’re going to play,” McDonald said. “It’s just an opportunity to go compete and battle.”
