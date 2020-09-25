Dadeville meets LaFayette at a non-region crossroads

Despite the win, McDonald assured the Tigers haven’t started to rest on their laurels or change up their routine.

“Same thing we always do,” he said of preparation this week. “We have the same routine we follow. We don’t really change a whole lot.

“We stick to the same routine.”

Holley and Nelson will look to have another impressive performance against a Bulldogs team that is hungry for their first win of the season and according to McDonald, has “great athletes all over the field” and is well-coached on both sides of the ball.

The Bulldogs are coming off of a 26-0 loss to rival Lanett, but first-year head coach Juan Williams has seen positives and acknowledged he has a young team and that cutting down on mental errors will be key for LaFayette turning the season around.

“We’ve got to get better in the mental aspect of the game,” Williams said. “Right now, a lot of mental errors are taking over things. Our thing right now is our mental focus and attention to detail.”

The Bulldogs also need to cut down their turnovers, as their four interceptions were costly in last week’s loss to Lanett. William’s doesn’t expect any hangover from the rivalry loss and has his team focused on improving their fundamentals.