Dadeville rushing attack sets pace in region victory

DADEVILLE — As two of Dadeville’s three go-to running backs, juniors Christian Nelson and Javuntae "Juicy" Holley understand making the most of every touch they get on gameday. On Saturday, Nelson and Holley proved they were up for the challenge of wearing down a stingy Childersburg defense.
Nelson and Holley led Dadeville’s ground game on Saturday, as Nelson took 25 carries for 139 yards and Holley racked up 107 yards and two touchdowns to help Dadeville top Childersburg 28-7.
The victory featured a dominant second half by the home Tigers, which entered the fourth quarter with a one-possession lead before Holley and a defensive touchdown by quarterback Lane Smith put the game out of reach.
"It took momentum, playing physically, running hard. It all started with the line though. We just had to stay focused," said Holley, who had 22 carries in the victory. "(Christian and I) try to give each other a blow so everybody can have energy and no fatigue. We do a good job at that."
Both defenses showed up set to stifle any scoring opportunities early on, as evidenced by a scoreless opening quarter. Childersburg (1-3, 1-2) broke through with the game's first points in the early minutes of the second thanks to a six-play, 55-yard drive headlined by running back Xzavion Garrett.
Garrett proved early on he was capable of making plays, and that much was clear on the road Tigers’ first scoring drive. He touched the ball five times during the possession, the final time being on a six-yard rushing touchdown to put Dadeville in a 7-0 hole.
Despite the Childersburg score, Dadeville (2-2, 1-2) showed no signs of concern.
The home Tigers answered right back with a grind-it-out eight-play, 55-yard drive during which Christian Nelson and Javuntae Holley carried most of the load. That said, Smith finally ended the possession with points, taking off to the left on 4th-and-goal for a 10-yard rushing touchdown.
Smith explained after the game that he had been paying attention to how the Childersburg defenders were committing early and leaving plenty of room on the outside. Once he got his opportunity, he didn’t hesitate to take off.
“We ran the play a couple times, and I saw they weren't being disciplined. I just took the opportunity," Smith said. "(This win) took hard work. We only had two days of practice. We had to stay focused. We had a lot of people out, and had some good sophomores and freshmen step up and help us get this win.”
Dadeville’s two-point conversion after Smith’s scamper was no good, leaving the home Tigers trailing 7-6 with 4:48 left before halftime. Smith ended the game 2-for-5 passing for 61 yards and had five carries for 27 yards and one score.
The home Tigers had missed out on a few scoring opportunities early in the first half, but they made sure to capitalize on their last possession before the break.
With the time ticking down before the intermission, Smith fired downfield for Philstavious Dowdell, who tracked down the ball beautifully and reeled it in for a 42-yard reception with under 10 seconds left on the clock. The Tigers quickly gathered themselves, spiked the ball to stop the clock and sent out kicker Gunner Fourtenbary, who drove a 20-yard field goal through the uprights as time expired.
Fourtenbary’s kick gave Dadeville a 9-7 lead at halftime.
In retrospect, Dadeville head coach Roger McDonald said that drive was the turning point of the afternoon.
“I think that was probably the difference in the ballgame because it gave us a little breathing room right there. Considering how the kids executed under that situation -- like I said, we have not practiced since Wednesday. But having Lane out there, he was able handle it,” McDonald said. “He's such a leader. Quarterbacks love to throw it every down in the spread, and for him to be as unselfish as he is — but he still gets some big plays. His leadership and being a field general, I can't say enough about that and the role he plays.”
The last-second field goal gave Dadeville momentum entering the second half, and it showed once Smith and Co. returned to the field.
Dadeville’s first drive of the second half was another ground-and-pound effort, as the team ran the ball on 12 straight plays before Holley ended the possession with an eight-yard rushing touchdown, his first of the afternoon.
Holley’s touchdown — and the subsequent missed extra point — gave the home Tigers a 15-7 advantage with 5:26 left in the third.
Childersburg threatened to cut into Dadeville’s lead on its next possession, but the Dadeville defense stood tall after the long drive and forced a turnover on downs on its 26-yard line. After the two teams traded possessions, Dadeville delivered the ultimate back-breaking drive with a five-play, 56-yard drive that ended with Holley’s 11-yard touchdown run.
Childersburg did its best to stage a late rally, but Smith stepped up to ensure that didn’t happen. Smith intercepted the road Tigers on the first play after Holley’s touchdown and raced to the end zone for a 35-yard defensive score to push Dadeville to a four-touchdown lead with less than five minutes left in the action.
McDonald and his coaches have essentially been playing catch-up this year after taking over the Dadeville program, but that was especially the case this week. School was cancelled for Dadeville for two days due to inclement weather, meaning the Tigers couldn’t hold practice and the coaches could only hope the players showed up Saturday set to go.
Their play proved to McDonald that the obstacles of the last few days were nothing more than a blip on his players’ radar.
“Our kids have bought into (our system). We're not near as strong as we need to be. We're playing without about four starters. We didn't get to practice Thursday or Friday, so we ain't seen our kids since Wednesday, period,” McDonald said. “They came in and were ready to play. Considering the situation they were in, they've done a good job.”
Dadeville 28, Childersburg 7
CHL — 0 7 0 0 - 7
DAD — 0 9 6 13 - 28
2nd Quarter
CHL — Xzavion Garrett 6 run (XP good), 9:17
DAD — Lane Smith 10 run (2-pt no good), 4:48
DAD — Gunner Fourtenbary 20 field goal, 0:00
3rd Quarter
DAD — Javuntae Holley 8 run (XP no good), 5:26
4th Quarter
DAD — Holley 11 run (XP no good), 4:53
DAD — Smith 35 interception return (XP good), 4:35
Dadeville vs Childersburg 9.19.20
Dadeville vs Childersburg 9.19.20
Dadeville vs Childersburg 9.19.20
Dadeville vs Childersburg 9.19.20
Dadeville vs Childersburg 9.19.20
Dadeville vs Childersburg 9.19.20
Dadeville vs Childersburg 9.19.20
Dadeville vs Childersburg 9.19.20
Dadeville vs Childersburg 9.19.20
Dadeville vs Childersburg 9.19.20
Dadeville vs Childersburg 9.19.20
Dadeville vs Childersburg 9.19.20
Dadeville vs Childersburg 9.19.20
Dadeville vs Childersburg 9.19.20
Dadeville vs Childersburg 9.19.20
Dadeville vs Childersburg 9.19.20
Dadeville vs Childersburg 9.19.20
Dadeville vs Childersburg 9.19.20
Dadeville vs Childersburg 9.19.20
Dadeville vs Childersburg 9.19.20
Dadeville vs Childersburg 9.19.20
Dadeville vs Childersburg 9.19.20
Dadeville vs Childersburg 9.19.20
Dadeville vs Childersburg 9.19.20
Dadeville vs Childersburg 9.19.20
Dadeville vs Childersburg 9.19.20
Dadeville vs Childersburg 9.19.20
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!