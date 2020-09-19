Dadeville rushing attack sets pace in region victory

Holley’s touchdown — and the subsequent missed extra point — gave the home Tigers a 15-7 advantage with 5:26 left in the third.

Childersburg threatened to cut into Dadeville’s lead on its next possession, but the Dadeville defense stood tall after the long drive and forced a turnover on downs on its 26-yard line. After the two teams traded possessions, Dadeville delivered the ultimate back-breaking drive with a five-play, 56-yard drive that ended with Holley’s 11-yard touchdown run.

Childersburg did its best to stage a late rally, but Smith stepped up to ensure that didn’t happen. Smith intercepted the road Tigers on the first play after Holley’s touchdown and raced to the end zone for a 35-yard defensive score to push Dadeville to a four-touchdown lead with less than five minutes left in the action.

McDonald and his coaches have essentially been playing catch-up this year after taking over the Dadeville program, but that was especially the case this week. School was cancelled for Dadeville for two days due to inclement weather, meaning the Tigers couldn’t hold practice and the coaches could only hope the players showed up Saturday set to go.

Their play proved to McDonald that the obstacles of the last few days were nothing more than a blip on his players’ radar.