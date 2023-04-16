Remembered as a humble star athlete and moreover as a kind, caring classmate with an infectious smile, Dadeville football and track standout Philstavious Dowdell was among four killed in a shooting Saturday night in Dadeville.

Ben Hayes, pastor at First Baptist Church in Dadeville, told AL.com on Sunday morning that Dowdell was among the deceased and that the shooting occurred at a birthday party for his younger sister.

Dowdell was a graduating high school senior and an accomplished football standout signed to play in college at Jacksonville State. He was also a state track champion, winning gold in the 100-meter dash and the 200-meter dash in the AHSAA’s Class 3A last spring.

He finished his high school football career first-team all-state at the end of the 2022 season, a threat in all three phases. He was a multi-year standout, named to the Opelika-Auburn News All-Area team three straight seasons.

PHOTOS: Philstavious Dowdell through his Dadeville career