Dadeville staves off Wicksburgs to complete undefeated regular season

DADEVILLE — Jordan Rambo was going down as he threw it, but he could see the ball even after he hit the ground.

Rambo’s pass was soaring high with a lot on the line. The Dadeville quarterback and his Tigers held a one-point lead over visiting Wickburg, and with a little over three minutes to play, the heave came on third-and-9 from Dadeville’s 16 yard line.

The ball came down some 50 yards away and bounced off Rambo’s receiver, Philstavious Dowdell. It looked to bounce into Wicksburg defensive back Gabe Glover’s hands, but as soon as it did, it bounced back out and into the hands of Dowdell.

“It felt like slow motion,” Dowdell said, “‘cause I'll be ready for that ball to come down and drop in my hands.”

After Dowdell snatched it away, he got space from Glover and scampered the remaining yards for a crucial 84-yard touchdown, one that put the Tigers ahead a touchdown and iced a 28-21 final score. The win marked Dadeville’s first undefeated regular season since 2011, a year in which it made a three-game playoff run.

But oftentimes Friday, the Tigers seemed far away from reaching that mark of perfection.

“I didn't think we were ready to play,” Dadeville head coach Roger McDonald said. “We did have a good week of practice, but I didn't think our minds were where they needed to be all day … I'm telling you, it was hard for us to convince them this was gonna be a battle. You can put that in paper.”

It was a battle for much of the night, as Wickburg (5-5, 5-2 2-2A) jumped out to a 7-0 lead on its first drive and wouldn’t relinquish it until the final seconds of the third quarter. It leaned heavily on bellcow Jaylen Murry, who scored one touchdown while carrying the ball 28 times for 140 times.

“They do some things with what they do that caused us little problems,” McDonald said, “and we didn't really have a good adjustment for it.”

The Panthers actually outgained Dadeville (9-0, 6-0 4-3A) 284 yards to 282, most notably on the ground, rushing for 178 yards to the Tigers’ 135. But the fortunes turned for Dadeville in the second half.

After getting the ball to start the second half, Dadeville went 3-and-out and Wicksburg capitalized, re-taking the lead and going up 21-14. But a Tiger offense that had scored two touchdowns on plays of 61 and 49 yards earlier changed the pace.

Dadeville got the ball back with 8:24 left in the third quarter. It ran a drive that lasted 16 plays and went 63 yards in 8:22.

“It was really big and it made a good impact on the game,” Rambo said. “We went in kind of slow, kind of underestimating … But that drive really helped us.”

Next week, Dadeville will host Southside Selma to start their venture into this year’s playoffs. And he’s glad his team got a win under such circumstances a week prior.

“We probably needed a good fight going into the playoffs,” McDonald said. “You know, this makes our kids understand you've got to be prepared mentally every time you play.”

Dadeville 28, Wicksburg 21

DADE — 6 8 8 6 — 28

WICK — 7 7 7 0 — 21

First quarter

WICK — JT Ackerman 10 run (PAT good), 6:33

DADE — Tajavion Burns 49 pass from Jordan Rambo (PAT no good), 6:09

Second quarter

WICK — Maddox Burkhart 1 run (PAT good), 9:20

DADE — Daquan Doss 37 run (two-point good), 1:58

Third quarter

WICK — Jaylen Murry 1 run (PAT good), 8:24

DADE — Antojuan Woody 3 pass from Jordan Rambo (two-point good), 0:02

Fourth quarter

DADE — Philstavious Dowdell 84 pass from Jordan Rambo (PAT no good), 3:11