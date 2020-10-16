Dadeville tops Reeltown in defensive battle

REELTOWN – “Victory formation, on one,” shouted Dadeville head coach Roger McDonald to his quarterback Lane Smith, for his last and best call of the night. With that, Smith took the snap and took a knee for the last two plays of the game and gave the Dadeville Tigers a hard-fought 7-6 victory over the Reeltown Rebels.
The win gave the first-year head coach his first victory in the rivalry game that has been played for over 50 years between the two teams. It’s a game that everyone in Dadeville and Reeltown cares about — this game was a defensive classic.
McDonald called it an “old-fashioned pound each other game.”
“There were two teams out there going to battle. It wasn’t about schemes. It was just two teams battling,” McDonald after the game.
Reeltown head coach Matt Johnson agreed in defeat. “It was a great defensive game. I love defense, but I love winning more. We just made a couple of mistakes tonight.”
The first quarter belonged to Dadeville. After stopping the Rebels on their first drive, the Tigers started their first possession on a short field at the Rebel 38-yard line. Their initial first down put the ball inside the red zone. A loss on the next play pushed them back to the 23. On the next play Christian Nelson took the pitch around the left end and got outside the containment and rushed into the end zone for the early score for the Tigers. The extra point gave them a 7-0 lead. Neither team could do anything on the next two drives, and the quarter ended with the Tigers punting to the Rebels as time expired.
If the first quarter belonged to the Tigers, the second belonged to the Rebels. Starting on their own 33-yard line, Ty Waver carried the load in the beginning of their drive. Next, Gabe Bryant hit Logan Lee with a 23-yard pass on a crossing route to get the Rebels deep into Tiger territory. Then, Dakarian Hughley took over. On a big third-down play, he took the ball off the left tackle, broke through the line, muscling his way down to the 6-yard line. On the next play, he went off the left tackle, landing just short of the goal line. Bryant took it in from the 1-yard line on a quarterback sneak. The Rebels picked up six first downs. The score pulled the Rebels within one, but the extra point was missed and left the score 7-6.
The only other scoring threat of the half came after a couple of big defensive plays by the Rebels.
Forts Dee Griffin had a tackle for a big loss. It was the first of his three tackles for losses by him in the game, to go with his 10 tackles. The next big play came from Johnny Brown, who intercepted the ball on the next play and returned it deep into the Dadeville side of the field. They moved into the red zone again, but a defensive stand by the Tigers stopped them on fourth down, when their fourth-down pass was knocked away in the end zone. The half ended with the Tigers nursing a one-point lead. There would be no more scoring, but there was still a half to play and both teams defenses shined in the second half.
Both teams moved the ball some in the second half, but the only real scoring threat came by Dadeville as the third quarter was ending. The Tigers had gotten great field position after pinning the Rebels on their own 1-yard line on a perfect punt. The Rebels had to punt the ball back and Dadeville was in business. They got down to first-and-goal, but Griffin hit the Dadeville running back for a huge loss, causing a fumble that Dadeville was able to jump on, preventing a more disastrous play. As the quarter ended, the Tigers faced fourth-and-goal and sent out their kicker. As the quarter ended, McDonald changed his mind and decided to go for it on the first play of the fourth quarter.
“I thought there was too much wind, and things could go wrong. I thought, just let the defense win it for us.”
Reeltown moved the ball down the field but was stopped around mid-field. The Rebels stopped Dadeville on their next possession, and got moving on offense again. This time a Reeltown fumble recovered by Dadeville stopped the Rebels’ drive and it looked like the Tigers were going to run out the clock. The Reeltown defense had one more stop in it, forcing a fourth-down play after a huge stop by Matt Knox. The Rebels got the ball back after the stop with two minutes to go. They moved into Dadeville territory, but then another great defensive play, the last in a defensive struggle occurred. Josh Taylor stepped in front of a Reeltown receiver for the game-sealing interception. That set up the “victory formation” play. All that was left for the two rivals was to shake hands and head to the buses for the Tigers. It was time to paint the score on the side of the bus and ride back to north to Dadeville with a hard-fought old-fashioned win.
Dadeville hosts Beulah next week. Reeltown travels to Pike County.
