Dadeville tops Reeltown in defensive battle

Both teams moved the ball some in the second half, but the only real scoring threat came by Dadeville as the third quarter was ending. The Tigers had gotten great field position after pinning the Rebels on their own 1-yard line on a perfect punt. The Rebels had to punt the ball back and Dadeville was in business. They got down to first-and-goal, but Griffin hit the Dadeville running back for a huge loss, causing a fumble that Dadeville was able to jump on, preventing a more disastrous play. As the quarter ended, the Tigers faced fourth-and-goal and sent out their kicker. As the quarter ended, McDonald changed his mind and decided to go for it on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Reeltown moved the ball down the field but was stopped around mid-field. The Rebels stopped Dadeville on their next possession, and got moving on offense again. This time a Reeltown fumble recovered by Dadeville stopped the Rebels’ drive and it looked like the Tigers were going to run out the clock. The Reeltown defense had one more stop in it, forcing a fourth-down play after a huge stop by Matt Knox. The Rebels got the ball back after the stop with two minutes to go. They moved into Dadeville territory, but then another great defensive play, the last in a defensive struggle occurred. Josh Taylor stepped in front of a Reeltown receiver for the game-sealing interception. That set up the “victory formation” play. All that was left for the two rivals was to shake hands and head to the buses for the Tigers. It was time to paint the score on the side of the bus and ride back to north to Dadeville with a hard-fought old-fashioned win.