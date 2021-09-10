Dadeville turns tables on Pike County in region victory

Rarely does a team see an 86-point swing against a singular opponent in just a one-year timespan, but that’s exactly what Dadeville accomplished on Friday night.

Faced up against a Pike County squad that had beat them by 46 points this time last year, the Tigers were not about to let that happen again. They took advantage of their potent offense and were nearly unbreakable on defense, culminating in a 46-6 victory.

It would have been the same margin of difference if not for a last-second touchdown by the Bulldogs at the end of a clock-shortened second half.

“Our kids executed, and we saw some good things from our guys,” Dadeville head coach Roger McDonald said. “It’s easy to lose focus because it got out of hand quick, but I never saw our kids lose focus. I thought they kept their focus, even when we started subbing.”

It didn’t take long for those substitutes to start coming in waves.

From the word go, the Tigers were ahead after scoring a 59-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage, and they just kept pounding.

Dadeville’s scores came in a myriad of ways.