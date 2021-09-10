Dadeville turns tables on Pike County in region victory

Rarely does a team see an 86-point swing against a singular opponent in just a one-year timespan, but that’s exactly what Dadeville accomplished on Friday night.
Faced up against a Pike County squad that had beat them by 46 points this time last year, the Tigers were not about to let that happen again. They took advantage of their potent offense and were nearly unbreakable on defense, culminating in a 46-6 victory.
It would have been the same margin of difference if not for a last-second touchdown by the Bulldogs at the end of a clock-shortened second half.
“Our kids executed, and we saw some good things from our guys,” Dadeville head coach Roger McDonald said. “It’s easy to lose focus because it got out of hand quick, but I never saw our kids lose focus. I thought they kept their focus, even when we started subbing.”
It didn’t take long for those substitutes to start coming in waves.
From the word go, the Tigers were ahead after scoring a 59-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage, and they just kept pounding.
Dadeville’s scores came in a myriad of ways.
Jaheem Brown, Daquan Doss and Lane Smith all rushed their way into the end zone, and Phil Dowdell added a special teams touchdown with a 65-yard punt return. Xavier Alvies even got in on the fun when the Tigers blocked a punt and he scooped it up for an 8-yard score.
But the most highlight-worthy play came at the very beginning. On the game’s first offense play, Smith found a wide-open Brown, who took it to the house, proving Dadeville can score through the air.
“We can throw it more than people think we can,” McDonald said with a smirk. “I’ll let it at that.”
Equally as impressive was Dadeville’s defense. The Bulldogs’ offense ended in the red in the first half, and it didn’t even gain a first down until the final drive of the second quarter.
Although Dadeville didn’t get tested much Friday night, it was simply good for the Tigers to get back on the right track after last week’s thrashing against Montgomery-Catholic.
“I could tell this week at practice and then tonight that that had no effect whatsoever on our kids,” McDonald said. “They were just ready to play and get back out here and compete against somebody else.”