Dadeville uses all three phases to shut out Notasulga

Coaches always talk about how they want to win all three phases of the game. If a team is playing well on offense, defense and special teams, it can be hard to beat.

Now add some scoring from all three phases, and you have Dadeville’s recipe for success on Friday night against Notasulga.

The Tiger offense racked up the touchdowns while Phil Dowdell added a signature kickoff return for a score, and even the defense got in on the fun with a pair of safeties. It resulted in a lopsided 45-0 victory over the Blue Devils.

“Our defense has scored several times already this year,” Dadeville coach Roger McDonald said. “We really get after it pretty good on defense.”

The Tigers had a bit of a slow start, at least offensively, but after back-to-back safeties on Notasulga possessions to start the second quarter, the floodgates opened for the Tigers. Dadeville led 13-0 at the end of the first quarter, but just 3:13 into the second, it suddenly had a 33-0 lead. And the offense didn’t stop. Dadeville scored another pair of touchdowns before halftime.

“Notasulga has a young bunch, but I told our kids this week that we still gotta work hard and prepare so we execute no matter who we’re playing. I thought we played pretty daggum good, and we didn’t shoot ourselves in the foot. That was my big thing. When you play a young team that’s struggling, I didn’t see us lose focus and make mistakes.”

The lone mistake for the Tigers came early on. After holding Notasulga to a three and out to start the game, Dadeville had a mishap on the ensuing kickoff as the ball bounced off a player’s foot, allowing the Blue Devils to recover and get another chance on offense.

But Dadeville’s defense was too strong as the Tigers forced yet another three and out. Notasulga had just 6 yards of offense and did not have a first down the entire game.

After starting so strong defensively, the Tiger offense immediately went to work, churning out its longest drive of the night to get the scoring started. The drive lasted over five minutes and spanned 89 yards, capped off by a 1-yard score from Jordan Burns.

Burns was at it again just two minutes later as Notasulga fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Dadeville recovered at the Blue Devil 23. Burns finished off that drive with a 2-yard touchdown.

The Tigers then had the pair of safeties that sandwiched a 31-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Rambo to Dowdell.

Tiger freshman Brandez Eason matched Burns with a pair of touchdowns — from 37 and 21 yards out, respectively.

“We were subbing before the first quarter was over, and we were subbing our rotating guys,” McDonald said. “I had seventh and eighth graders running the football, and they both had good carries. We had all young linemen in there, and Cam Heard came in and did a good job of running the offense at quarterback.”

With the victory, Dadeville remains undefeated on the season, and the plan is just to keep on doing what the Tigers have been doing.

“You just gotta keep working on what you’re doing,” McDonald said. “We’re not going to add anything or take away nothing but before tonight’s game, we were only giving up 150 yards rushing to our opponents and 42 yards passing. We were averaging over 200 yards a game rushing. I’m sure that didn’t change tonight, and with that formula, you are going to win more than you lose.”