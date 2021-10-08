Dearing, McKelvey lead two-headed quarterback attack for Lee-Scott

“What coach (Rick) Wade told me and Tate was like, ‘Just having both of y’all on the field at the same time, we’re at a disadvantage having one of y’all off the field,’” Dearing said.

The two-quarterback system was a foreign concept at first as it was the first time that McKelvey had been in one and the first time for Dearing since middle school.

The pair says that sometimes they swap in and out evenly, but it also depends on how one is playing or when Wade needs something different on offense.

And neither has any hard feelings about splitting time under center.

“We love each other,” McKelvey said. “We sit by each other on the bus on away games. We always help each other out on plays or whenever he needs anything I’m right there with him.”

The pair even say they have a sixth sense at times as before Dearing even snaps the ball, he knows that McKelvey is probably going to be open or get open at H-back.

“Before I even snap the ball, I’m like, ‘Tate’s probably going to get open here,’” Dearing said.