Defense, special teams deliver for Central-Phenix City against Enterprise

Historically, it’s the offense that gets it done for Central-Phenix City.

Last year’s squad, which made a state title appearance, averaged 41.8 points and 450.5 yards per game. This year’s crew of Red Devils is attempting to keep pace, averaging 476 yards and 37.5 points per game heading into its Week 3 matchup with Enterprise, but Central bucked a trend against the Wildcats on Friday.

The Red Devils only needed two offensive touchdowns to come out with a 27-7 win against Enterprise at Garrett-Harrison Stadium, as a defensive touchdown and two field goals late in the second half propelled them to a 27-0 halftime, which was well-maintained by a staunch defensive effort.

“It just gives you such a lift,” Central coach Pat Nix said of the defensive and special team efforts. “And it’s probably, as much anything, as demoralizing for the other team, as much as it gives you a lift.”

Central (3-0 overall, 2-0 Region 2-7A) held the Wildcats to 192 yards of offense, their lowest single-game total in three contests. The bulk of those yards came on the ground, as Enterprise (1-2, 0-2) managed only 57 passing yards a week after throwing for 230 yards against Auburn High.

The Wildcats also threw two interceptions, both of which were caught by five-star defensive back and Georgia commit AJ Harris. The first of those two interceptions came with 9:10 left in the first half, as Harris picked off an Aiden White pass over the middle of the field and returned it about 25 yards for a touchdown. He followed that up with another interception in traffic with 3:40 remaining in the third quarter.

Linebacker Lance Pitt and defensive end Tomarrion Parker were also forces in the backfield, as they recorded two tackles for loss, and a tackle for loss and half a sack, respectively.

Following Harris’ pick six, the Red Devils had a 21-0 lead but managed another six points before half thanks to kicker Charles Paul, who hit both 42-yard and 35-yard field goals with under two minutes remaining in the first half. He finished the night 2-for-3, missing a 31-yarder in the third quarter.

“You dig yourself a hole,” Enterprise coach Ben Blackmon said. “You’re down 27-0 at halftime, and that’s tough.”

Nix said he saw flashes from his offense, but ultimately, the unit didn’t play as well as he’d hoped they would have.

Still, the Red Devils generated 461 yards of offense, 248 of which came through the air. Quarterback Jaylen Epps logged 238 yards passing on a 16-for-35 (45.7%) passing night with a touchdown. Auburn commit Karmello English also had a productive game, logging five catches for 63 yards in one half of football.

Nix said a lack of completing passes was the biggest thing he noticed in his offense, as well as miscommunication on the front line.

“Just gotta go back to work,” Nix said. “(We’ve) got a lot of young guys. Got a lot of guys with very little experience. A lot of them, this is their third game ever to play, so they're still trying to figure some things out, learn some things.

“As coaches, you'd just wish they'd learn it quicker, but you've also got to know they're young guys, and you just keep teaching them and keep letting them grow and and they'll get a little bit better each game and each rep.”