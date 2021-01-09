DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Caden Story dominates as crucial part of Lanett defense

Entering his junior season, Lanett defensive lineman Caden Story looked the part of an overwhelming defender but needed to adopt that mindset whenever he stepped onto the field.
Once Story made that happen, the results spoke for themselves.
Story was outstanding on the Panthers’ defensive line in 2020 and ended the year with 58 total tackles, 26 quarterback hurries, 18 tackles for loss and 15 sacks. His play was crucial for a Lanett defense that was yet again dominant during a season in which the Panthers produced four shutouts and only gave up 7.8 points per game.
As a product of Story’s dominance throughout the year, he has been named the Opelika-Auburn News’ Defensive Player of the Year.
“This year it was kind of different. At first, we weren’t playing Lanett football, and then once we clicked it was like, OK, this is what we do,” Story said. “We started out slow, but we ended up getting back on it. Unfortunately, we lost in the third round, but overall I feel like we had a great season. I feel like next year we can come back and win it.”
Story was groomed as a quarterback going back to his pee-wee days, but during his sophomore year he produced on defense and showed he had real potential there. Story’s father, Lanett head coach Clifford Story, understood his youngest son would be well-suited to focus on defense, but with that came adopting a different mentality on the field.
The veteran head coach knew his 6-foot-4, 260-pound son had to understand what it takes to play defensive line full-time, and to do that Clifford Story showed his son film of some of the NFL’s greatest pass rushers. The two focused a great deal on Hall of Fame defensive lineman Reggie White, a player Story could relate to thanks to White’s combination of size and impressive speed.
It didn’t take long for Story to understand the approach he needed to be a true difference maker.
“You have to have that dawg mentality,” Story said. “You can't take plays off. You have to play every play like it's your last play. You have to play every snap full speed and hard.”
After settling in after a few missed sacks in the Panthers’ rivalry game against Valley, Story shined as the Panthers regrouped and took care of business week after week.
Story himself pointed to his play against rival LaFayette — a game in which he racked up eight quarterback hurries, seven tackles, 1.5 sacks and also caught two passes — as one of his personal highlights, as he and his teammates were able to bully the Bulldogs in a commanding 26-0 victory.
Story continued to play well down the stretch and helped the Lanett defense limit opponents to seven points or fewer in four of their last six games. For Clifford Story, the most impressive part of his son’s play was how he truly grew into his role as the fall went on.
“The biggest thing with Caden was to have confidence in himself and realize his size, his ability and his speed. Caden's biggest thing in the beginning was he was a big guy, but he didn't realize how dominant he could be,” Clifford Story said. “The light began to come on, and he just got to where they just couldn't block him. He could make his way to the backfield, and he started closing in on tackles and sacks as the year went on. It made it hard to run to his side because you couldn't really block him.”
Story and the Panthers’ season ended in the Class 2A quarterfinals against Leroy, leaving the rising senior to focus on 2021. He said he’s working on all aspects of his game before next season, specifically improving his stance, coming off the ball faster and becoming more effective with his hands.
While Story works on his game, he’s fielding calls and messages from colleges all across the country. The four-star recruit already has four scholarship offers, and in mid-December he said he’s heard from other schools such as Clemson, Oregon, Penn State and Florida State.
Story grew up in a family of Alabama diehards, and his older brother, Kristian, is a true freshman defensive back with the Crimson Tide. While he’s not ruling out following big brother to Tuscaloosa, Story also made a point to say he’s willing to consider all options.
“I want to take a different route and write my own story, but if the University of Alabama offers me of course I'm going to look into it deeply because it's the University of Alabama,” Story said. “I honestly want to take my own route, but if it happens it happens. I'm just going to trust God with the decision.”
Story will make his college decision in due time, but he remains focused on what time he has left at Lanett. He’s eager to go out with one more state championship as a Panther — which would be the team’s third since 2016 — in order to leave his alma mater on top.
It’s only been about a month and a half since Story walked off the field for the last time as a junior, but he’s already gearing up for fall 2021 to get here.
“I'm ready,” Story said. “I miss it already. I'm ready to play again.”