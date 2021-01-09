DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Caden Story dominates as crucial part of Lanett defense

“The biggest thing with Caden was to have confidence in himself and realize his size, his ability and his speed. Caden's biggest thing in the beginning was he was a big guy, but he didn't realize how dominant he could be,” Clifford Story said. “The light began to come on, and he just got to where they just couldn't block him. He could make his way to the backfield, and he started closing in on tackles and sacks as the year went on. It made it hard to run to his side because you couldn't really block him.”

Story and the Panthers’ season ended in the Class 2A quarterfinals against Leroy, leaving the rising senior to focus on 2021. He said he’s working on all aspects of his game before next season, specifically improving his stance, coming off the ball faster and becoming more effective with his hands.

While Story works on his game, he’s fielding calls and messages from colleges all across the country. The four-star recruit already has four scholarship offers, and in mid-December he said he’s heard from other schools such as Clemson, Oregon, Penn State and Florida State.

Story grew up in a family of Alabama diehards, and his older brother, Kristian, is a true freshman defensive back with the Crimson Tide. While he’s not ruling out following big brother to Tuscaloosa, Story also made a point to say he’s willing to consider all options.