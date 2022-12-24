DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: JC Hart proves kids can go anywhere from anywhere

It’s been quite the year for Jacorious “JC” Hart.

The Loachapoka product helped lead his team to its best season in nine years, one that saw the Indians kick the losing streak to rival Notasulga and then win their first home postseason win in that span. He also saw a personal dream achieved, coming out of a small town and securing loads of offers to play Division I football.

So, how does he feel about it? How has he grown?

The first thoughts aren’t about him. They’re not about the scholarships, not about his stats, not about his All-State nod or any other accolades. They’re about his team.

”We really didn’t accomplish the goal,” Hart said in reference to not winning a state title, “the main goal.”

Even if Hart and the Indians didn’t hoist a championship trophy in the end, he turned in a banner year and helped elevate the standing of Loachapoka’s program in the process. He’s been named Defensive Player of the Year as part of the Opelika-Auburn News All-Area Team.

“The thing is with us being a small school, this is very great for our program to have a kid that’s getting ready to sign with Auburn this year,” Loachapoka head coach Reco Newton told the Opelika-Auburn News last week. “We are a 1A, small school. We’re right here near the big schools, your local schools like Auburn (High), Opelika, Beauregard, Smith Station, Valley down the road — a lot of big schools in the area. And for us to have a kid that is getting ready to go to Auburn is very big for our program.

“It shows kids all the way down to kindergarten and pre-K that has aspirations of playing football, we can always say the name Jacorious Hart. Forever.”

Hart, who signed with Auburn on Wednesday, was an expected defensive force this fall. He logged 91 total tackles along with seven tackles for loss, two sacks and five interceptions. He did so, too, while managing a 4.2 GPA and being dual-enrolled at Auburn University. He also took on increased roles at wide receiver and on return team, something Newton said was done voluntarily.

“It was one of the things where: ‘Coach, I want to win, so whatever you need me to do in order to make sure it’s a successful and memorable season season that everybody remembers.’” Newton said. “And he accepted the challenge of ‘Whatever I’ve got to do to make sure this is a successful season, we’re gonna get it done.’”

The on-field success in those new roles actually showed face Wednesday when Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze introduced his 2023 signees. He said he wasn’t totally sure where to play Hart.

“I’m really not sure if this guy plays DB or receiver,” Freeze said. “He’s dynamic with the ball in his hands. I’m kind of anxious to get here and see.”

Hart’s recruitment was something that picked up a great deal heading into his final season. The small school and FCS offers piled up in the spring — Austin Peay, Mercer and Tulane, among others — then came several FBS schools in the summer.

Eight Power Five programs extended Hart a scholarship, including Kansas State, Mississippi State and West Virginia. USC and Lincoln Riley even offered earlier this month. But a scholarship from Auburn in June made Hart’s decision that much easier, and he verbally committed just before the season’s start.

“Committing early, really just took a whole lot of stress off me, because (this) decision, I didn’t want to have it all come down to now,” Hart said. “And like, I had a lot more free time. I didn’t have to take visits every other week, every week. I just got to lock in on trying to help my team win.”

As Hart went through the fall, the focus was his team. It was that on the field. It was that in practice, according to Newton, as Hart was a leader and there to help. He inspired his teammates to improve, his coach said, and he supported them, too, including taking them to Auburn football games throughout his recruitment.

Hart said he hoped to get his teammates exposure on those visits, but as the All-Area standout departs Loachapoka — a school comprised of a few hundred kids in a town of just a couple hundred people — for the big school a few minutes east, it all ties back to his biggest hopes from his time as an Indian.

“I’ve just wanted everybody to know that it doesn’t matter where you come from,” Hart said. “It don’t matter where you come from. You can go anywhere you want.”