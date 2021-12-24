DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Love leaves a legacy at Opelika

But it was the little moments off the field — in the weight room, at practice, and in offseason preparation — that led to those big moments on the field, Love said.

“I think my season went pretty good,” he said. “What made me stand out I think was my work ethic, during the season and offseason. I worked my butt off to get where I’m at, playing that good in the season.”

Opelika head coach Erik Speakman pointed to that work ethic, calling Love a great player and a great person.

“He’s a guy that’s never been late to workouts. He’s always there,” Speakman. “In fact, I don’t know that he’s ever been absent for anything right off the top of my head.”

That dedication is one of the things Tulane’s coaches liked so much about Love, Speakman said.

“A lot of it was just football IQ. You always hear that term thrown around, and, ‘How smart are guys? How smart are these high school kids when it comes to knowing the game?’ because so many of them can get away with just being great athletes,” Speakman said. “But Taylor is one of those kids that made all the calls for us, made all the checks for us defensively, really for the last three years when he was on the field.”