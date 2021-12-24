DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Love leaves a legacy at Opelika

Whether it was a game- changing forced fumble, an electrifying blocked punt, or a monster sack bringing Bulldog Stadium to its feet, Taylor Love made a massive impact all season for Opelika.
Call him a standout among standouts. On a defense that boasted star college prospects and which held region opponents to just 9.7 points per game this season, Love was a playmaker among playmakers.
Love pulled down 90 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss and six sacks this season helping lead Opelika to a Region 2-6A championship — and that’s why he’s been named Defensive Player of the Year as part of the Opelika-Auburn News All-Area football team.
The senior linebacker signed with Tulane during the December signing period and he’ll continue his career there at the next level.
“It felt good,” Love said of putting pen to paper. “I’m excited for the next chapter, getting ready for college.
“It was a big moment.”
His 2021 season was full of big moments on the field. Opelika went undefeated in the region and made it to the third round of the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season. Opelika’s defense held five region opponents to single digits in scoring and shut out three of them.
But it was the little moments off the field — in the weight room, at practice, and in offseason preparation — that led to those big moments on the field, Love said.
“I think my season went pretty good,” he said. “What made me stand out I think was my work ethic, during the season and offseason. I worked my butt off to get where I’m at, playing that good in the season.”
Opelika head coach Erik Speakman pointed to that work ethic, calling Love a great player and a great person.
“He’s a guy that’s never been late to workouts. He’s always there,” Speakman. “In fact, I don’t know that he’s ever been absent for anything right off the top of my head.”
That dedication is one of the things Tulane’s coaches liked so much about Love, Speakman said.
“A lot of it was just football IQ. You always hear that term thrown around, and, ‘How smart are guys? How smart are these high school kids when it comes to knowing the game?’ because so many of them can get away with just being great athletes,” Speakman said. “But Taylor is one of those kids that made all the calls for us, made all the checks for us defensively, really for the last three years when he was on the field.”
Speakman figures Love will be able to do the same thing at Tulane. Speakman thinks Love will be able to plug in and lead by example in the linebackers room there in New Orleans.
“What made it a good fit was, I like the coaches down there,” Love said. “I feel like I fit in there. The environment there, it’s good. They have a good education there too. So it’s a good environment to put me and my family around when they come down to visit and stuff.
“They said they liked my work ethic, the way I make my playmaking abilities go to work,” he added.
As for Opelika, Love hopes he’s left his mark on a program that’s been known for years for its toughness on defense — and he hopes he’s been a contributing wheel in the machine that’s pushed players to the next level and made dreams come true for kids in Opelika.
Love said when he was a freshman, he looked up to his cousin, JaQuan Foote, who played linebacker for Opelika and signed with Austin Peay and eventually played for Alabama State. Now, he sees the next strong Opelika linebacker in his younger teammate Tae Gay. He wants Gay to follow his footsteps and then the next great to follow Gay’s.
“You go back even 20 years ago, we were playing great defense back then, and a lot of these kids grow up watching people like Taylor,” Speakman said. “So our seventh-graders right now, when they line up, they’re back there talking about, ‘I want to be Taylor Love.’
“And for more of a direct impact there’s your ninth-graders, that watch Taylor, watch him in the weight room, and how hard he works, and really how big he is. You tell them, ‘Well, he didn’t get that big for no reason.’ He just didn’t magically appear and walk in at 210 with muscles everywhere. That’s what he brings.”
Now, he’s bringing that to the next level. Love signed with Tulane and flashy defensive back Jarell Stinson signed with Ole Miss during the early signing period.
“Of the players that we have, (Love is) kind of the guy that kind of went along things and did things quietly. Whereas Jarrell got all the hype, because of all the things he could do, Taylor was kind of the guy there that was just kind of your steady guy that was always there making plays for you on Friday nights,” Speakman said.
Now it’s on the next group to carry the torch. Love carried it well.
“I want people to remember me at Opelika as a hard worker, always did the right thing, always being a role model for the younger players, so they can look up and use that towards their legacy,” Love said.