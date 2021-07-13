Devin Booth, Opelika’s winningest girls basketball coach, is stepping down

Booth helped Opelika become one of the teams to beat in the AHSAA’s Class 6A, and the Lady Bulldogs’ success translated to deep playoff runs. Opelika reached the state semifinals in 2018, advanced to the state championship game in 2019 and made it to the semifinals once again in 2020.

“It's something that I'll always be grateful for: The experience that I've had at Opelika and being able to get the team where they need to be to be able to experience things like the Final Four. Not everyone has the opportunity to go to those events and perform. Just to get them there was amazing,” Booth said. “I wouldn't have done that at all without my assistant coaches and the support of the administration for sure. I feel like my staff and I really created a family there, and I attribute our success to that. The kids really bought into it.”