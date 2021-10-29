Dominant Blue Devils: Notasulga boasts one of Class 1A’s best defenses heading into postseason

Notasulga standout seniors Keith Heard and Terel Crayton both agree that this year’s defense is the best they’ve been a part of.
At 9-1 on the season, the Blue Devils and their dominant defense have been terrorizing opposing offenses all year long.
“We’re the No. 1 defense in 1A,” Crayton said. “I like it.”
The numbers back up Crayton’s claim. The Blue Devils posted four regular-season shut outs. In 10 regular-season games, opposing offenses averaged a minuscule 6.5 points against the tough, talented, turnover-heavy Blue Devils.
Seventh-year head coach Anthony Jones won’t say it’s the best defense he has coached at Notasulga, but he will say that it’s one of the best.
“Overall, this defense ranks high, but there’s still a lot to be said,” Jones said. “So, they’ve still got to continue to come to work.”
And with the regular season in the rearview, Notasulga will begin its quest for a state championship next Friday by hosting Marengo in the first round of the playoffs.
Jones says that the biggest difference for the defense this season compared to past seasons is that they’re more dialed in.
With a front seven that returned almost everybody, the veteran group up front has helped lead by example and knows exactly what Jones wants when they are on the field.
Heard and Crayton are some of the defense’s leaders up front, with Kris Crayton leading from the back end and Tyrese McCullough as a leader in the secondary.
Jones calls the group his coaches on the field, as they will talk with him during timeouts and always knows what the coaching staff wants from the defense.
Along with the players that he calls his coaches on the field, Jones also knows that the team wouldn’t be as successful without the coaches on the sideline with him.
“None of this would be possible if I didn’t have a good coaching staff,” Jones said.
Notasulga’s mindset on defense is the same every week. Jones always wants a shutout and as many turnovers as the group can force.
So far, the defense has achieved those goals week after week.
“I love that,” Terel said of forcing turnovers. “If the defense can play its game, I know that the offense will match the defense, and we can win the game.”
With so many turnovers and defensive highlights, it would seem like Notasulga would have a turnover chain for the players to celebrate with after making a big play.
However, everyone plays both sides of the ball, so the Blue Devils don’t have time after a highlight-reel interception or a big-time fumble recovery.
“As soon as you make a turnover, you’ve got to go out there for an extra point or kickoff,” Jones laughed. “So, they just celebrate with their teammates.”
While the defensive celebrations may be shorter, Heard says the team feeds off the fans’ energy, and they make it fun for the team.
“Definitely,” Heard laughed. “Especially with the [Crayton] twins, their mom, a lot of different hosts and sponsors. Everybody comes to support.”
With two weeks off before the next game, the Blue Devils will continue to prepare for the first-round matchup with Marengo.
The turnovers and shutouts have been fun but Heard knows that the Blue Devils’ defense needs to become even more unstoppable.
He doesn’t want his final season with Notasulga to end just yet.
“I want to take it to the next step,” Heard said. “I feel like we have to continue to go to the next level and finish. 1A champions.”