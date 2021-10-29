Dominant Blue Devils: Notasulga boasts one of Class 1A’s best defenses heading into postseason

Heard and Crayton are some of the defense’s leaders up front, with Kris Crayton leading from the back end and Tyrese McCullough as a leader in the secondary.

Jones calls the group his coaches on the field, as they will talk with him during timeouts and always knows what the coaching staff wants from the defense.

Along with the players that he calls his coaches on the field, Jones also knows that the team wouldn’t be as successful without the coaches on the sideline with him.

“None of this would be possible if I didn’t have a good coaching staff,” Jones said.

Notasulga’s mindset on defense is the same every week. Jones always wants a shutout and as many turnovers as the group can force.

So far, the defense has achieved those goals week after week.

“I love that,” Terel said of forcing turnovers. “If the defense can play its game, I know that the offense will match the defense, and we can win the game.”

With so many turnovers and defensive highlights, it would seem like Notasulga would have a turnover chain for the players to celebrate with after making a big play.