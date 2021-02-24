Dominant third quarter leads Auburn High girls to victory in regional finals

The Auburn High girls found themselves in yet another battle with Central-Phenix City on Wednesday in the Class 7A regional finals.

This time, however, the Lady Tigers took control before the fourth quarter even began.

Auburn rode the momentum of a strong close to the second quarter by starting the third on a 14-4 run to set the stage for a 52-39 victory. Junior guard Olivia Porter was instrumental in taking the game over, as she had 10 third-quarter points en route to a game-high 20-points.

The win sends the Lady Tigers to the state semifinals, where they will play the winner of the Hoover-Austin game on Tuesday at UAB. It also leaves Auburn with a perfect 4-0 record against Central this season.

Auburn held a slim three-point lead in the early minutes of the third when Porter and the Lady Tigers took off.

Porter got things going with a layup to provide some additional cushion, and Syriah Daniels added to it shortly thereafter with one free throw. Porter worked her way into the paint again with another successful layup which drew a foul, resulting in a successful free throw that gave Auburn a nine-point lead with 4:26 remaining in the third.