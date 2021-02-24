Dominant third quarter leads Auburn High girls to victory in regional finals

The Auburn High girls found themselves in yet another battle with Central-Phenix City on Wednesday in the Class 7A regional finals.
This time, however, the Lady Tigers took control before the fourth quarter even began.
Auburn rode the momentum of a strong close to the second quarter by starting the third on a 14-4 run to set the stage for a 52-39 victory. Junior guard Olivia Porter was instrumental in taking the game over, as she had 10 third-quarter points en route to a game-high 20-points.
The win sends the Lady Tigers to the state semifinals, where they will play the winner of the Hoover-Austin game on Tuesday at UAB. It also leaves Auburn with a perfect 4-0 record against Central this season.
Auburn held a slim three-point lead in the early minutes of the third when Porter and the Lady Tigers took off.
Porter got things going with a layup to provide some additional cushion, and Syriah Daniels added to it shortly thereafter with one free throw. Porter worked her way into the paint again with another successful layup which drew a foul, resulting in a successful free throw that gave Auburn a nine-point lead with 4:26 remaining in the third.
Central’s Morgan Ficklin briefly stopped Auburn’s scoring surge with one free throw, but the Lady Tigers maintained their strong play. Porter delivered another and-one opportunity almost immediately after Ficklin’s shot, and Auburn added two more baskets from Coral Halanych and Porter once again to build a 14-point advantage.
The Lady Red Devils softened the blow a bit thanks to Ficklin’s free throw and Jayla McKissic’s two free throws, but Central was still staring at a 11-point deficit entering the final quarter of action.
Central got within seven points of Auburn in the fourth quarter thanks in part to Gadiely Mendez-Andino’s two 3-pointers, but Porter and her teammates kept the scoring up to ensure that was as close as the Lady Red Devils got. Porter and Kennady Fetner each added a pair of free throws, and Nevaeh Small hit a late layup to close the book on Central.
Porter ended the game with 20 points, three rebounds and two assists. Daniels registered a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds to go with three steals and two blocks, and Fetner finished with eight points.
Ficklin led the Lady Red Devils with 16 points and nine rebounds. Lindsey chipped in nine points, and Jabria Mendez-Andino contributed eight – six of which came in the final quarter.
Central found itself ahead 21-19 with halftime in sight when the Lady Tigers edged ahead.
Daniels drove through the lane and fought her way to the glass for a layup on a play that drew a foul. Daniels hit the free throw to give Auburn a one-point advantage. After the Lady Red Devils were called for traveling, Fetner fired a 3-pointer which hit the mark and gave Auburn a four-point lead at the break.
Daniels’ successful and-one marked the last of six first-half lead changes between the two teams.
Auburn jumped out to a commanding 9-1 lead to open the game thanks to Fetner, Small, Porter and Daniels, but Central answered right back. The Lady Red Devils quickly rallied courtesy Ficklin, Lindsey, and McKissic, the later of whom delivered consecutive layups to tie the game 9-9 with a little over one minute to go in the first quarter.
Next week's trip to Birmingham marks the Lady Tigers' second trip to the state semifinals in the last three years.