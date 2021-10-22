‘Don’t take this for granted’: Dadeville punches playoff ticket

Despite being on the road, Dadeville celebrated like they were at home Friday night.

The players jumped up and down in a huddle and snapped a team photo commemorating the win. Then they rushed off to celebrate together and with the friends and family that had travelled for the game.

Needing a win to secure a spot in the playoffs, Dadeville kept that fire going for four quarters as they shut out Beulah 40-0.

It’s the first time that the Tigers have had back-to-back playoff appearances since they did it in 2014 and 2015. Last season ended a four-year playoff drought for Dadeville.

“It means a lot,” Dadeville quarterback Lane Smith said of earning a playoff spot. “We don’t get but four years of this and this is my last year, so it just really hit me the last couple of games. You love it and you realize how much you’re going to miss it. Don’t take it for granted.”

Smith and the Tigers didn’t take it for granted as they scored on their opening possession behind running back Ja’vuntae Holley. Holley cut through the defense, picking up yardage before punching it in from nine yards out.