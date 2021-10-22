‘Don’t take this for granted’: Dadeville punches playoff ticket

Despite being on the road, Dadeville celebrated like they were at home Friday night.
The players jumped up and down in a huddle and snapped a team photo commemorating the win. Then they rushed off to celebrate together and with the friends and family that had travelled for the game.
Needing a win to secure a spot in the playoffs, Dadeville kept that fire going for four quarters as they shut out Beulah 40-0.
It’s the first time that the Tigers have had back-to-back playoff appearances since they did it in 2014 and 2015. Last season ended a four-year playoff drought for Dadeville.
“It means a lot,” Dadeville quarterback Lane Smith said of earning a playoff spot. “We don’t get but four years of this and this is my last year, so it just really hit me the last couple of games. You love it and you realize how much you’re going to miss it. Don’t take it for granted.”
Smith and the Tigers didn’t take it for granted as they scored on their opening possession behind running back Ja’vuntae Holley. Holley cut through the defense, picking up yardage before punching it in from nine yards out.
The touchdown was Holley’s first of the game, and he recorded another later in the first half. Holley ended the day with five carries for 77 yards and the two rushing scores.
“He’s always good,” Smith said of Holley. “He never disappoints.”
Three Dadeville players finished the game with two offensive touchdowns. In addition to Holley, wide receiver Antojuan Woody broke free from the defense to score twice for the Tigers.
Woody outraced the defense on a touchdown pass from Smith in the first quarter before outracing everyone again in the third on a quick pass from backup quarterback Jordan Rambo.
Smith, the starting quarterback, also finished with two touchdowns as he tossed a 10-yard strike to wide receiver Xavier Alvies. In limited passing work, he finished the game 3-of-4 with 67 passing yards and two touchdowns.
Running back Daquan Doss busted through the defensive line in the middle of the third to make it 40-0, where it remained through the final whistle.
With Dadeville wrapping up its season, they’ll have to wait until the playoffs before the next game. Now with last year’s playoff experience under their belt, Smith feels that the Tigers are more confident this time around.
“We feel more confident,” Smith said. We’re way more experienced and we’re ready to come in and whoever we have to play, we’re ready to play them and try and get as far as we can into the playoffs.”
Dadeville 40, Beulah 0
DAD – 14 13 13 0 – 40
BEU – 0 0 0 0 – 0
First quarter
DAD – Ja’vuntae Holley 9 run (conversion successful), 7:16
DAD – Antojuan Woody 45 pass from Lane Smith (kick is no good), :20
Second quarter
DAD – Holley 55 run (kick is no good), 8:23
DAD – Xavier Alvies 10 pass from Smith (kick good), :30
Third quarter
DAD – Woody 60 pass from Jordan Rambo (kick is no good) 11:47
DAD – Daquan Doss 6 run (kick good), 6:00