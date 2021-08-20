Dooley helps Valley pull away from Beauregard in opening win

After a slow start, Valley quarterback Cam Dooley and his teammates settled in, scoring enough in the second half to hang on for an 18-7 road win over Beauregard on Friday night.

Valley led 6-0 at halftime, before Dooley scored two touchdowns in the second half in what proved to be the difference.

In his first career start, Dooley finished 6-for-10 passing with passing yards and a touchdown through the air, while also rushing 12 times for 99 yards and another score.

“Cam did a good job,” Valley head coach Adam Hunter said. “Sophomore, first game starting, I think he controlled the offense really well. It helps that he’s mobile. He threw his touch passes really well tonight and you know he threw the little throwback pretty good. I think he had a couple more drops that should’ve been caught that would’ve been good.

“You know that kid’s going to grow, he’s going to be better. Each week he gets his feet up under him, gets some more experience at this level, he’s going to do good things.”

After both teams started slow on offense, Valley broke the tie in the second quarter on special teams. With 8:18 left until halftime, Valley wide receiver Romel Jackson returned a blocked punt 22 yards for six points.