Dooley-to-Sherrell touchdown lifts Valley to thrilling rivalry win over Lanett

For Lanett, the game will be viewed as one of missed opportunities. The Panthers’ first two drives of the game ended the same way their final two did — with turnovers on downs, only deep inside Rams’ territory.

Oddly enough, the game started to tilt toward Valley after Dooley threw a deep-ball interception midway through the second quarter. It was a turnover on the first play of the drive, but it flipped the field and swung the field position battle. Valley would capitalize by finding the end zone late in the half.

Dooley finished the game 6-for-11 passing for 81 yards, two touchdowns and the one interception. He added 46 rushing yards. All three of Parker’s catches — the two scores and a 13-yarder early in the game-winning drive — turned out to be vital.

Lanett used two quarterbacks, senior Markavious Atkinson and junior Jarrious Goodman, in the loss. Goodman provided a spark by checking in for the touchdown drive, but the Panthers had little success with either signal-caller after that.

Valley will look to make it three straight wins to start the season next Thursday night, when it faces Carver-Montgomery in the Cramton Bowl to open Class 6A-Region 2 play. Lanett, now 1-1, will open its own region action by traveling to B.B. Comer next Friday in what will be the second of three straight road games.