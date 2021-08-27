Dooley-to-Sherrell touchdown lifts Valley to thrilling rivalry win over Lanett

The suggestion came during a timeout.
Remember that wheel route that Kalen Sherrell ran? The one that was just missed by Cam Dooley?
What if Valley dialed up that play again, just out of a different look?
This time, facing 4th-and-8 in a tie game against rival Lanett, it worked to perfection. Sherrell found himself wide-open behind two Lanett defensive backs — and Dooley took him right into the end zone with a well-placed deep ball.
The 21-yard touchdown pass with 6:22 remaining would be enough for Valley to pull off a 14-8 home win over Lanett on Friday night at Ram Stadium.
“Great throw by Cam, great catch by Kalen,” Valley head coach Adam Hunter said. “Those kids are growing up every day. I’m so proud of them.”
Dooley connected with KP Parker for the Rams’ other touchdown of the night, a 29-yard catch-and-run with just 1:10 before halftime. The play broke a scoreless deadlock in the latest edition of a rivalry game that is becoming well-known for hard-hitting defense and nail-biter finishes.
Friday night marked the fourth straight Valley-Lanett game decided by a single possession. It would be the Rams’ second consecutive win in the series, after a 20-14 overtime thriller at Lanett last year.
Clifford Story’s Panthers were led on offense by running back D’quez Madden, who had 138 rushing yards on 21 carries. Isaiah Green scored Lanett’s only touchdown of the night with 3:55 left in the third quarter, with Madden punching in a critical two-point conversion to go up 8-6.
The momentum was all on Lanett’s side after a frustrating first half for the visitors — one that featured a number of drive-stalling penalties and several turnovers. Lanett even managed to turn back Valley’s offense after a fumbled punt return gave the Rams the ball at the Panthers’ 10-yard line late in the third quarter.
But the joy from the goal-line stand didn’t last long for Lanett, as a swarming Valley defense was able to drop Madden in the end zone for a game-tying safety.
“Our defense played well,” Hunter said. “I think we were on our heels a little bit in the first, but we came back and got after it and played really well.”
Valley took the ball after the safety and marched into the Lanett red zone. A false start before a 4th-and-3 play put the Rams in a tough spot, but they overcame it in a huge way with the Dooley-to-Parker deep-ball touchdown.
While Lanett got two more possessions to go the distance and tie the game, Valley’s defense stood firm on a pair of fourth downs to seal the victory.
For Lanett, the game will be viewed as one of missed opportunities. The Panthers’ first two drives of the game ended the same way their final two did — with turnovers on downs, only deep inside Rams’ territory.
Oddly enough, the game started to tilt toward Valley after Dooley threw a deep-ball interception midway through the second quarter. It was a turnover on the first play of the drive, but it flipped the field and swung the field position battle. Valley would capitalize by finding the end zone late in the half.
Dooley finished the game 6-for-11 passing for 81 yards, two touchdowns and the one interception. He added 46 rushing yards. All three of Parker’s catches — the two scores and a 13-yarder early in the game-winning drive — turned out to be vital.
Lanett used two quarterbacks, senior Markavious Atkinson and junior Jarrious Goodman, in the loss. Goodman provided a spark by checking in for the touchdown drive, but the Panthers had little success with either signal-caller after that.
Valley will look to make it three straight wins to start the season next Thursday night, when it faces Carver-Montgomery in the Cramton Bowl to open Class 6A-Region 2 play. Lanett, now 1-1, will open its own region action by traveling to B.B. Comer next Friday in what will be the second of three straight road games.
“It’s always good to win in your rivalry game,” Hunter said. “But, you know, my hat’s off to Coach Story. He’s got a great football team.”