Dothan's late pick-six ends shootout against Smiths Station

It seemed befitting that Friday’s game between Dothan and Smiths Station was coming down to the wire in such fashion.

What had been an all-Dothan affair early turned into a second-half shootout that saw both squads putting up big numbers and trading the ball back and forth, and with 2:46 left, the Panthers got a chance at a game tying score.

They started at their own 24 and marched down the field on chunk plays — 30 yards, and then gains of eight, eight, 11 and nine — to get just inside of the red zone. But when it seemed Smiths Station couldn’t be closer to forcing extra play, time slowed down for Dothan linebacker Korion Salter.

Smiths Station quarterback Jackson Greer rolled to his left, throwing on the run to receiver Stone Vance, who looked to have a catch on the goal line. But with seconds moving like minutes, Salter read Greer’s eyes and jumped the pass, hauling it in with his right hand and pressing it to his body.

Salter took the interception the length of the field, sealing a 57-43 win for the Wolves on his second non-offensive touchdown of the night.

“It's probably a fun football game to watch if you didn't have a stake in who won or lost,” Smiths Station head coach Mike Glisson said, “but it's not real fun from where I was standing because of the way it ended.”

While defense gave Dothan (4-1, 3-1 2-7A) the final say, special teams were what gave the Wolves an early edge, as a tipped punt midway through the first quarter wound up in Salter’s hands and he returned it about 20 yards for a touchdown and the first Dothan lead of the night.

“It got us behind and we never caught up,” Glisson said of the score, which he called the biggest difference in the contest.

While that early Dothan score got Smiths Station (1-4, 1-3 2-7A) behind, it seems more accurate to say the Panthers never overtook, as opposed to catching up. Statistically, they were neck and neck with the Wolves.

Dothan generated 468 yards of offense, relying on the ground game for 368 of those, and Smiths Station had 457 yards, getting 263 yards through the air.

Raymon Blackmon was the Wolves’ leading rusher, generating 220 yards and three scores on 13 carries, and Tamarion Peterson was the bell cow, logging a team-high 15 rush attempts for 95 yards.

Greer was the passing attack for the Panthers, finishing the day 22-for-53 with all 263 of Smiths Station’s passing yards. He logged three touchdown passes to go with three interceptions.

Combined, the two units generated 925 yards to go with their 100 total points.

“It's hard to win football games in 7A, right?” Dothan head coach Jed Kennedy said. “A lot of good football teams. We had stretches (tonight) where we played really good, and then we just kind of could never finish them off and we let them hang around. … A win's a win. It's hard to win football games in this region, and we'll take it and just work on the things we've got to work on and keep building on the things we did good at.”