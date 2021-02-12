DOUBLE TROUBLE: Porter, Daniels lead Auburn High into postseason

Years ago, Olivia Porter took Syriah Daniels under her wing.
Now they’re both flying.
And they’re set to lift off into the postseason Friday for one more run together at Auburn High.
The No. 6 Auburn High girls basketball team hosts Central-Phenix City at 6 p.m. Friday in the Area 4-7A championship game — crossing the same team that beat the Tigers in the area finals last year, and then eliminated them from the state quarterfinals in last year’s playoffs.
“This one we take personal,” Porter said, “because last year we weren’t able to win it.”
Porter was standing aside practice at Auburn High on Thursday, gearing up for the rematch with Central and this year’s postseason push. The Tigers have high goals for this postseason and sights set on the state’s Final Four — and Porter is one of the big reasons why.
Daniels is one of the others.
Porter, a junior, and Daniels, a freshman, have been star standouts for Auburn High this season, and leading scorers for the team on the way to a 14-5 record and a regular-season area championship. The duo first played together at the varsity level last season when Daniels was still an eighth-grader.
They have something in common in both being the daughters of coaches: Porter is the daughter of former Auburn University football assistant coach Larry Porter, and Daniels is the daughter of Auburn University men’s basketball assistant coach — and former playing star — Marquis Daniels. But the most important thing they share is the common bond they’ve built playing together.
“Just for them, I think they really want to have success as a team,” Auburn High head coach Courtney Pritchett said. “Through all their individual success, I think they’re really focusing, and their goal is for us to have a really successful year as a team. I think they’re locked in and focused on that.”
Daniels led Auburn High in scoring with 16 points in the team’s last meeting with Central, which clinched the Tigers the regular-season area title and their hosting of the area tournament finals. Porter was close behind scoring 14 in that game.
All season, they’ve gone back and forth being the team’s leading scorer — but the ultimate goal is always to win for the team.
“Olivia is kind of like my sister,” Daniels said. “We hang together inside the gym and outside the gym. So being around her, she’s just like an older sibling to me. I’m able to talk to her about things. I probably had a bad game and she would just pick me up like, ‘It’s OK, it’s OK, it’s always going to get better.’ So she just motivates me to be better.”
Both have Division I offers and have enjoyed playing together. Porter’s father was caught in the coaching change at the university this winter, and since taken a job at the University of North Carolina. Whether this is the last ride for Porter and Daniels together this season remains to be seen, but either way, they’re both bent on making the best of it and living in the moment.
“I love these girls,” Porter said. “I’ve been here since eighth grade. This is all I know.
“I owe it to them. If this is my last game, or the last time I’m here, I owe it to them to be my best for these last couple games.”
Porter said she’s learned from Daniels in a lot of ways, just like the younger Daniels has learned from her. She has trained with her and Marquis and taken a lot from him. Pritchett said there are times when both Porter and Daniels have picked the other up.
“The biggest thing for them is they get along,” Pritchett said. “Their friendship has helped them. They’re really excited about each other’s success. Whenever Olivia is having a tough game, or whenever Syriah is having a tough game, they’re there to pick each other up. I think that’s been a key for them in the success and the run, because they actually care about each other’s success on the floor.”
Now, their goal is to ‘be where their feet are,’ as Pritchett said, and make the most of every opportunity. Daniels said the team was already in that mindset because of COVID-19, saying the team was always trying to make its most recent game its best game, because no one knows what could happen in the future.
“The funny part about them is both of them are really good players but different personalities,” Pritchett said. “Olivia is really a quiet spirit. She’s kind of off on her own and she listens well to coaching and responds well. And then you have Syriah, who’s very lively. I mean, she’s Miss Personality,” he laughed.
“You can see this year, some of that personality rubbing off on Olivia and them just enjoying playing basketball together. Especially down the stretch now, it’s just been a situation where they’re just trying to find a way to enjoy the time that they have together, have success in basketball but also have fun as a team.”
After Friday’s area championship, the postseason heats up with the regional semifinals. It was in the regional finals last season that Auburn High fell to Central and saw its postseason fall one game short of the state’s Final Four.
This year, the Tigers are bent on making it over that hump — together.
“I believe we have a great chance of making a run,” Daniels said. “We’ve just got to make sure we put our mind to it and we just stay together.”