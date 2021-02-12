DOUBLE TROUBLE: Porter, Daniels lead Auburn High into postseason

“I love these girls,” Porter said. “I’ve been here since eighth grade. This is all I know.

“I owe it to them. If this is my last game, or the last time I’m here, I owe it to them to be my best for these last couple games.”

Porter said she’s learned from Daniels in a lot of ways, just like the younger Daniels has learned from her. She has trained with her and Marquis and taken a lot from him. Pritchett said there are times when both Porter and Daniels have picked the other up.

“The biggest thing for them is they get along,” Pritchett said. “Their friendship has helped them. They’re really excited about each other’s success. Whenever Olivia is having a tough game, or whenever Syriah is having a tough game, they’re there to pick each other up. I think that’s been a key for them in the success and the run, because they actually care about each other’s success on the floor.”

Now, their goal is to ‘be where their feet are,’ as Pritchett said, and make the most of every opportunity. Daniels said the team was already in that mindset because of COVID-19, saying the team was always trying to make its most recent game its best game, because no one knows what could happen in the future.